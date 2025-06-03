20,000 Volkswagen employees agree to early redundancy

Volkswagen plans to cut a total of 35,000 jobs as part of its drastic cost cutting efforts. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen's plan to cut 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 is running ahead of schedule: 20,000 workers have already agreed to voluntary early departure packages, said Human Resources Chief, Gunnar Kilian, at a works council meeting on 3 June. The job reductions, concentrated at the automaker’s German plants, will enable some €1.5bn (US$1.6bn) in annual savings.

