£1bn earmarked for AESC’s UK battery gigafactory

Japan-based battery manufacturer AESC has secured £1bn (US$1.32bn) in funding to build the UK’s largest battery gigafactory in Sunderland, promising over 1,000 jobs and enough capacity to power 100,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually. This marks AESC's second UK plant—significantly larger than its first—and a step forward for the local industry in the fallout of Britishvolt’s collapse.
