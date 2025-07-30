Zoomcar redefines Home Delivery, bringing next-level convenience and coverage to guests across India

Zoomcar expands Home Delivery to 14 cities with smarter, seamless fulfillment

Zoomcar, India’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, has significantly expanded and strengthened its Home Delivery proposition to enhance Guest convenience and boost Host earnings. Through a dual approach, a revamped Host Delivery construct and partnerships with trusted third-party driver platforms, Zoomcar is ensuring that more cars than ever before can be delivered directly to Guests’ doorsteps. Home Delivery has long been one of the most valued features on Zoomcar, with data consistently showing higher click-through rates and booking conversions for delivery-enabled cars. With these changes, Zoomcar is now making Home Delivery more accessible, more reliable, and available at greater scale. It covers more cars, more Hosts, and more cities.

Zoomcar has reimagined how Hosts offer delivery by replacing the rigid “all-or-nothing” toggle with a smarter, more flexible system. Hosts can now set delivery zones on a map, target high-demand hotspots like airports and business districts, and control availability by time of day. They can even pause delivery temporarily without unlisting their car. This intuitive upgrade has already led to a 10% rise in Host participation and sharper booking reliability, giving Guests a smoother, more dependable experience. For Guests, this means greater convenience, fewer trips to pickup points, and improved reliability. For Hosts, it means access to more booking opportunities without the operational overhead of managing deliveries themselves. For Zoomcar’s marketplace, it means better liquidity and higher trust.

To make Home Delivery available for even more cars, especially in major cities, Zoomcar has also partnered with leading app-based driver platforms. In cases where a Host is not opted into delivery, Zoomcar’s driver partners can deliver the car to the Guest’s location. Currently live in 14 cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Kanpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Nasik, Vizag, and Kochi, the service will expand to the remaining top markets by the end of August. Already, 12% of total bookings are being fulfilled via Home Delivery. This figure is expected to double as more cars and cities go live.

“Home Delivery is a game-changer for urban mobility, making self-drive car sharing more accessible and empowering our host community to thrive. By leveraging our driver partner network, Zoomcar is not only enhancing convenience but also fostering a sustainable ecosystem for shared mobility across India”. said Anirudh Lamba, Head of Brand & Partnerships at Zoomcar.

With over 40,000+ cars and 10 million+ users, Zoomcar continues to focus on innovation that enhances marketplace trust and convenience. The redefined Home Delivery experience, combining flexible Host tools and scalable third-party fulfillment, is a key growth driver as Zoomcar deepens its leadership in India’s self-drive car sharing market.

SOURCE: Zoomcar