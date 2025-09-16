Zonar acquires ez enRoute and launches Bus Suite to modernize student transportation

New all-in-one platform delivers smarter routing, real-time visibility and seamless communication for school districts

Zonar, a leader in commercial vehicle fleet health and safety, is advancing its commitment to school transportation with two strategic moves.

Zonar has acquired ez enRoute, a provider of IoT technology and dynamic routing for pupil transportation. The acquisition expands Zonar’s technology portfolio and strengthens its position as the leading provider of smarter, more adaptable solutions for school districts.

Powered by ez enRoute’s independent routing engine, the company is launching Zonar Bus Suite, an integrated, all-in-one routing ecosystem designed to improve safety, efficiency and communication. For districts of any size, Zonar Bus Suite plugs into any transportation system with or without an existing routing provider, making it easy to modernize operations without costly overhauls.

Zonar is trusted with the world’s most precious cargo – our children – and is deeply committed to that responsibility. Every mile, every stop and every innovation are driven by the company’s mission to protect student riders and empower communities. The power of these two fleet technology companies challenges outdated systems and sets a new standard for student transportation: one that keeps families, drivers and schools seamlessly connected.

“Joining Zonar marks an exciting step forward in our mission to transform student transportation,” said Amit Anand, founder, ez enRoute. “Our combined expertise in the school transportation space makes this partnership a perfect fit to evolve our capabilities into a unified, all-in-one platform.”

With Bus Suite, school districts will benefit from advanced technical capabilities, such as:

Independent, Adaptive Routing: ez enRoute’s advanced routing engine, built into Zonar Bus Suite, delivers real-time, turn-by-turn directions without the need for a separate routing provider. Dispatchers can customize routes, make live adjustments and communicate changes directly to drivers and parents through the Zonar platform. Drivers can view assigned stops, students and routes on the Zonar-provided tablet.

ez enRoute’s advanced routing engine, built into Zonar Bus Suite, delivers real-time, turn-by-turn directions without the need for a separate routing provider. Dispatchers can customize routes, make live adjustments and communicate changes directly to drivers and parents through the Zonar platform. Drivers can view assigned stops, students and routes on the Zonar-provided tablet. Increased Visibility into Student Ridership: By combining Zonar Z Pass ® student ridership data, Zonar Bus Suite enables drivers and substitutes to see who has boarded or exited the bus in real time. They also receive alerts if a student boards the wrong bus or exits at the wrong stop, along with special student instructions. This integration helps substitute drivers safeguard student riders.

By combining Zonar Z Pass student ridership data, Zonar Bus Suite enables drivers and substitutes to see who has boarded or exited the bus in real time. They also receive alerts if a student boards the wrong bus or exits at the wrong stop, along with special student instructions. This integration helps substitute drivers safeguard student riders. Cloud-Based Operational Oversight: The Zonar Bus Suite dashboard allows schools to monitor live bus runs, track fleet performance, access student manifest reports and provide parents with accurate ETAs and student location updates in real time.

The Zonar Bus Suite dashboard allows schools to monitor live bus runs, track fleet performance, access student manifest reports and provide parents with accurate ETAs and student location updates in real time. Integrated Parent Mobile Application: Parents can track school bus locations and receive route notifications and alerts through the Zonar Bus Suite Parent app, ensuring they’re instantly informed of any changes or delays.

“Bringing ez enRoute into the Zonar portfolio enables us to deliver greater value to our customers,” said Charles Kriete, CEO, Zonar. “We’re not just in the school bus business, we’re in the business of access to education, and we take this mission seriously. As districts nationwide face ongoing driver shortages, the launch of Zonar Bus Suite plays a vital role in modernizing operations, keeping families informed and ensuring safe, reliable student transportation.”

Zonar delivers cutting-edge technology to pupil fleets across the Americas. Zonar Bus Suite integrates all aspects of fleet management into one platform, including Zonar’s state-of-charge data for electric buses, predictive maintenance insights, Zonar Coach™ on-board vehicle cameras, and Zonar Z Pass® for student ridership management to protect everyone on the bus and on the road. The platform gives dispatchers the ability to customize routes and monitor live operations, ensuring full visibility into the entire transportation system.

SOURCE: Zonar