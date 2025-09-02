ZM Trucks and City of Fontana announce collaboration to drive municipal EV adoption

ZM Trucks, a leading manufacturer of next-generation zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic collaboration with the City of Fontana to accelerate the transition to clean transportation and support the city's long-term sustainability goals

ZM Trucks , a leading manufacturer of next-generation zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic collaboration with the City of Fontana to accelerate the transition to clean transportation and support the city’s long-term sustainability goals.

As part of this collaboration, ZM Trucks will provide the city with a ZM8 LWB Stake Bed, a long-wheelbase, all-electric commercial truck for demonstration purposes to assist with municipal operations across city departments. Engineered for durability, high performance, and zero-emission functionality, the ZM8 LWB Stake Bed is ideal for a variety of city use cases, including logistics, facilities maintenance, and transportation services.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to reducing environmental impact and enhancing operational efficiency. Through the demonstration of electric vehicles by ZM Trucks, the City of Fontana continues to take proactive steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. ZM Trucks is proud and honored to support this effort by providing dependable and innovative electric vehicle solutions tailored to municipal needs.

Beyond environmental benefits, ZM Trucks also delivers a compelling economic advantage. The company’s electric vehicles are designed for affordable operation and have been shown to outperform comparable diesel vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership (TCO), thanks to reduced fuel, maintenance, and operational costs. Even with this being a single-vehicle collaboration, the deployment demonstrates ZM Trucks’ value proposition in real-world municipal applications.

“We’re excited to work with the City of Fontana and contribute to their forward-thinking approach to clean transportation,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZM Trucks. “The ZM8 LWB Stake Bed delivers practical performance without compromising on sustainability, aligning perfectly with the city’s goals.”

“This partnership marks a step toward the future we envision for Fontana,” Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said. “By embracing clean transportation, we’re paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable city for generations to come.”

In addition to the vehicle delivery, the partnership will include ongoing technical support, infrastructure consultation, and training resources to ensure seamless integration into city operations. Both parties are aligned in their dedication to public benefit, regulatory compliance, and meaningful environmental impact.

SOURCE: ZM Trucks