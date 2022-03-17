Zielona Góra to purchase eight electric Solaris buses

On behalf of the city of Zielona Góra, its municipal transport operator Miejski Zakład Komunikacji has awarded an order to Solaris for the delivery of 8 e-buses

On Wednesday 16 March, representatives from Solaris and the city of Zielona Góra signed a contract for the purchase of 8 standard-length e-buses, each measuring 12 metres. These zero-emission vehicles will enhance the city’s environmentally-friendly urban fleet and will be rolling along the streets of Zielona Góry within one year of signing the contract. What is more, the tender’s terms and conditions foresee an optional extension of the order by up to 6 units of the same type.

“Today, we start our collaboration with Zielona Góra, yet another city on the electric map of zero-emission Solaris buses. I am really glad to be able to begin this partnership and support the city in the implementation of its ambitious undertakings. These pioneering activities related to the electrification of public transport in Zielona Góra set an excellent example for numerous European towns and cities”, underlined Petros Spinaris, member of the Management Board of Solaris Bus & Coach for Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.

“Bearing in mind the green transformation of public transport, we are pioneers among Polish towns and cities”, noted Janusz Kubicki, mayor of Zielona Góra. “Modern and ecological public transport is the right choice. We are consistently heading towards the goal we have chosen. Zielona Góra [literally ‘Green Mountain’] should be green not only in name.”

The drive unit of the Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses destined for Zielona Góra will consist of two electric engines integrated into the drive axle. The voltage converters feeding the traction motors will feature SiC transistors. The energy needed to power the motors will be stored in High Power batteries. The vehicles will be charged either in the bus depot, by means of stationary plug-in charging stations, or all over the city, using an inverted pantograph integrated into a mast and lowered onto the contact bars mounted on the roof at the rear of the vehicle.

The bus interior will be air-conditioned with a CO₂-heat pump. It will also feature ticket vending machines and USB charging ports for passengers. What is more, the vehicles will have defibrillators on board to save a life in the event of a cardiac arrest. The buses will boast 30 seats, including 13 with increased accessibility, i. e. without any additional steps, which is particularly important for people with disabilities and those travelling with prams or pushchairs. The driver will have rear parking sensors at their disposal, among other things.

A few months ago, at the turn of October and November, Zielona Góra conducted trials of the articulated Urbino 18 electric bus. In previous years, the city had also had the opportunity to see the benefits of 8m, 9m and 12m buses from Bolechowo. Zielona Góra shall now become a new client in the company’s electric portfolio. So far, Solaris has delivered over 500 zero-emission e-buses to 36 Polish towns and cities.

SOURCE: Solaris