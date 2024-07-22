ZF’s SCALAR orchestration platform with new capabilities

Cloud-based Software Update Management System (SUMS) introduced providing regulatory compliance with UNECE R156 regulation

As the transportation industry evolves, software solutions are becoming increasingly critical in managing complex logistic systems. By integrating ZF’s deep expertise in vehicle systems into the development of its software solutions, ZF’s AI-powered orchestration platform SCALAR can help fleet managers optimize their fleet operations through predictive diagnostics and avoid unplanned downtime of their vehicles.

Unlike traditional fleet management tools, SCALAR offers a comprehensive approach that takes fleet management to the next level. Fleet managers benefit from being able to access real-time data and predictive analytics so that they can optimize the movement of their vehicles, trailers, and drivers.

Ensuring software is kept up to date

With the introduction of cybersecurity regulation UNECE R156, vehicle manufacturers are required to follow a standardized approach for software updates, authorizations and management. To help OEMs comply with the SUMS (Software Update Management System) regulations efficiently, ZF has introduced a new secure and efficient service through SCALAR. Its cloud-based SUMS as a Service (SUMSaaS) function manages the software updates for commercial vehicles, as well as for individual vehicle system or component, and makes them available for authorization. Additionally, it also keeps accurate records throughout the vehicle’s entire lifecycle. SCALAR SUMSaaS ensures that vehicle software can be updated securely, efficiently and effectively to fix bugs, patch security vulnerabilities as well as add new features while maintaining compliance with processes as stipulated by UNECE R156.

Trailer management enhancements

The SCALAR Trailer Software as a Service solution helps maximize uptime and performance while reducing costs for the whole trailer ecosystem, including trailer builders, rental companies, and fleets.

By connecting to ZF EBS-connected and TPMS-ready trailers, it enables a detailed remote assessment of the trailer’s technical health status. Beyond the collection of track and trace information, the service also supports fleets in optimizing fuel efficiency and avoid unplanned downtimes with wheel-end monitoring including tire-pressure and tire-temperature. Furthermore, it enables trailer builders to improve trailer design and customer service, creating a closer connection with their fleet customers.

Service time module enhances compliance

The service time module in the SCALAR dashboard helps fleets transition to digital systems, ensuring compliance with the mandatory upgrade from Smart Tachograph Gen 1 to Gen 2. This platform visualizes drivers’ service times, analyzes service options and assists with payroll administration as well as salary calculations. Additionally, SCALAR supports data downloads from all leading tachograph manufacturers, including the upcoming ZF Smart Tachograph.

SOURCE: ZF