ZF world premiere: SCALAR EVO Touch provides next generation digital fleet solutions interface

High-performance on-board computer with user-friendly interface optimizes complex data from multiple sources to enhance driver and commercial fleet efficiency

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has unveiled SCALAR EVO Touch, its powerful SCALAR-ready, next generation on-board computer for commercial vehicles, at IAA Transportation 2022. Advancing commercial fleet digitalization and operational efficiency, the cutting-edge connectivity hub offers fleets a gateway to current (ZF’s Transics branded TX-Connect) as well as future technologies and data sources. SCALAR EVO Touch is ZF’s first Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solution which will enable its recently launched SCALAR Fleet Orchestration Platform to deliver its full potential by extending its functionality. It will initially be launched across the EMEA region.

“Helping commercial fleets advance their digital journey and optimize operational efficiency, SCALAR EVO Touch enables a wide range of support functions leveraging complex data from multiple sources, including drivers, vehicles, dispatchers and third parties,” said Hjalmar Van Raemdonck, Head of Digital Systems Solutions with ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions division.

“Evolving as a connectivity hub, SCALAR EVO Touch will also maximize the powerful future capabilities of ZF’s new SCALAR Fleet Orchestration Platform which establishes intelligent end-to-end systems to ‘orchestrate’ the entire process of freight logistics,” added Van Raemdonck.

Supporting all the functionalities of its TX-SKY predecessor, SCALAR EVO Touch provides a wide range of additional support to help fleets take digitalization of their operations to the next level. Secure, customizable and feature rich, it offers the user-friendly interface of a high-performance touchscreen computer. Fully integrated with ZF’s multifunctional TX-CONNECT back-office software, it is also connected to the vehicle’s CAN bus and tachograph.

Equipped with latest performance capabilities, including a powerful Quadcore Cortex A53 processor with 2GB RAM, EVO Touch has times the memory and speed of TX-SKY. With a 32GB onboard flash, it also offers 64 times more storage than its predecessor. It also uses a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for enhanced software, hardware, and data security.

2G, 3G and 4G compatible, EVO Touch has a 4G CAT M-1 modem for dedicated M2M connection as well as being upgradable to 5G. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 Client and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity. EVO Touch has a eUICC enabled SIM card for switching between regional network providers and an Automotive Ethernet port to connect vehicle peripherals and sensors in a ‘Connectivity Hub’. Also equipped with an accelerometer and gyroscope, SCALAR Evo Touch helps enhance data precision in low connection areas.

Compact, more energy-efficient and more powerful than the previous generation, SCALAR EVO Touch provides fleets with a wide range of benefits. In addition to helping support and improve daily operations, improve supply chain transparency, it enhances operational efficiency while helping lower the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Leveraging advanced connectivity, SCALAR EVO Touch can send and receive large volumes of data at high transmission speeds. Connecting to ZF’s TX-FLEX, in a faster way and at greater distances, also provides a single, uniform front-end solution irrespective of the region or country it is operated in. It is also compatible with all European truck brands.

EVO Touch is the first enabler of ZF’s vision for next generation vehicle connectivity ultimately operating as a Connectivity Hub. As a central device it will connect and collect information from several types of vehicle sensors and peripherals including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver Behavior Monitoring Systems (DBMS), CAN Bus, Tachograph, Power Take-Off (PTO) equipment and Trailer data. Providing fleets with enriched data, it can enhance efficiency and safety, including communicating driving events and collisions for analysis and future action prevention. Acting as in-cab media channel, it can play customized information videos to drivers.

With all hardware and software developed in-house, EVO Touch is pre-equipped with technologies that anticipate future evolutions of ZF’s digital fleet solutions by being SCALAR’s Fleet Orchestration Platform connectivity hub. In addition to helping SCALAR deliver its full potential, EVO Touch can automatically integrate with other IoT beacons and asset tags that are increasingly being adopted across the mobility ecosystem. Ultimately, it will connect to Smart Vehicles as a connectivity hub for vehicle-embedded safety and efficiency systems.

SOURCE: ZF