ZF, the industry pioneer in Electric Parking Brakes, surpasses 250 million units

ZF pioneered EPB technology nearly 25 years ago, introducing the motor-on-caliper brake. Today, the EPB is in its sixth generation, representing an intelligent mechanical system

ZF, the global leader in foundation brake systems, has achieved a remarkable milestone: the production of 250 million Electric Park Brake (EPB) units. This achievement solidifies ZF’s position at the forefront of the industry, becoming the first company to reach this significant figure while maintaining its commitment to enhance overall brake system performance and driver safety and comfort.

The Electronic Parking Brake stands out for its ability to improve fuel economy by reducing weight in the brake system. Beyond that, it represents a significant step in the electrification of mechanical systems, and when integrated with other vehicle systems, it enables advanced functions. The EPB also enhances driver safety by allowing two-wheel anti-lock emergency stops and providing convenient activation with a simple touch of a button.

The EPB isn’t just about parking — it is fully integrated into the brake system. It features dynamic actuation and brake pad wear sensing, while minimizing degradation associated with traditional mechanical systems.

“When the shift from purely mechanical service brake functions began in the early 2000’s, ZF had already been established as a global leader in the foundation brake market,” said Danny Milot, Senior Vice President Braking Engineering. “The continued success of the EPB emphasizes that position as this technology is featured on many of the world’s most popular vehicles, from small cars to large pick-up trucks and SUVs.”

As an industry leader in braking technology, ZF offers a range of park brake solutions including the integrated park brake through to full EPB systems. And with more than three billion braking parts sold over the course of more than 50 years, ZF continues to be on the cutting edge of innovation while offering the most comprehensive portfolios of purely electronically controlled steering, brakes and damping systems for software-defined vehicles.

“As we move toward advanced safety, automated driving and vehicle electrification, braking systems continue to play a pivotal role,” Milot said. “ZF will maintain its position is a leader, continuing to relentlessly pursue innovation while setting new standards for the automotive industry.”

SOURCE: ZF