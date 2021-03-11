ZF supports Turkey’s Barsan Global Logistics’ digitization journey

ZF today announced that it has signed a deal with Turkey-based Barsan Global Logistics, a global provider of integrated logistics services, to equip its commercial vehicle fleet with advanced Transics-branded connectivity solutions in Europe and the Middle East.

Under the agreement, ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Control Systems division, formed from its acquisition of WABCO, will equip Barsan’s 800 trucks and 1,000 trailers with its leading Transics-branded TX-SKYTM on-board computers and its TX-TRAILERPULSETM advanced trailer monitoring and remote diagnostics solution. Connected with the cloud-based digital services platforms TX-CONNECTTM and TX-TRAILERFITTM, fleets get real-time access to operational data helping to optimize trailer capacity and utilization, while also enabling access to trailer health.

Through real-time fleet management capabilities and data-driven insights, ZF’s advanced Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) will enable Barsan to further differentiate its strong customer service and quality commitment by supporting its digital transformation journey and enhancing operational efficiency.

The deal was completed in close collaboration with Intermobil, ZF’s long-standing Turkish partner.

“In today’s highly competitive logistics market, ensuring we deliver first-class logistics support to our customers across the globe is of

paramount importance. So it is vital that our partners share our ambition and values, as ZF does,” said Kamil Barlin, founder of Barsan Global Logistics. “ZF’s advanced FMS capabilities for truck and trailer, along with its pan-European service network will help accelerate our digitization journey in addition to providing efficiency gains.”

Barsan provides its services to global companies through 74 centers located in 38 countries, including the United States and China as well as across Europe and Asia.

“As ZF’s long-standing agent and distributor in Turkey, we are delighted to further build on our partnership by supporting ZF’s continued expansion in this important region,” added Rıfat Perahya, Managing Director of İntermobil.

“ZF is honored to welcome a global leader of Barsan standing as a valued customer. We are confident that our advanced connectivity solutions will boost Barsan’s digitization journey and enable them to take their highly rated customer services to the next level,” said Peter Bal, Business Leader Digital Customer Services EMEA with ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems.

“Further reinforcing the market leading position of ZF’s FMS capabilities, this agreement underlines our continued expansion in Turkey’s strategically important automotive market and is the latest endorsement of the unique differentiated value offered by our comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions for trucks and trailers. We would also like to thank our long-term partner Intermobil for their ongoing support and collaboration in Turkey,” added Bal.

SOURCE: ZF