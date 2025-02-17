ZF: Start of series production for steer-by-wire steering at Chinese car manufacturer Nio

ZF is equipping the electric flagship ET9 from Chinese manufacturer Nio with the latest generation of its steer-by-wire system

ZF is equipping the electric flagship ET9 from Chinese manufacturer Nio with the latest generation of its steer-by-wire system. The technology group is supplying both the steering wheel actuator for steering and for displaying the steering feel as well as the redundant steering gear actuator and the associated software. The Smart Electric Executive Flagship thus drives without a mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels. Thanks to its “Chassis Solutions” Division, which was founded at the beginning of 2024, ZF has a comprehensive portfolio of purely electronically controlled steering and braking systems, as well as controlled damping systems, which, in combination with ZF’s own cubiX software, form the basis for the software-defined vehicle.

“We are supplying customers with the steering of the future. With our production-ready steer-by-wire steering system, we are launching the era of the software-defined vehicle. With an entire portfolio of innovative by-wire technologies, we are a sought-after supplier and a key driver of future-oriented chassis technologies,” says Dr. Peter Holdmann, Member of the Board of Management at ZF and responsible for the Chassis Solutions Division. “ZF is thus establishing itself as a technology leader in this area and giving car manufacturers such as Nio new freedom in terms of design, comfort, driving functions and safety.”

“At Nio, we are committed to delivering groundbreaking innovations that redefine premium driving experience. Steer-by-wire technology is a key enabler of software-defined vehicles, offering enhanced driving comfort, uncompromised dynamics, and future-proof technology,” says Danilo Teobaldi, Principal Chief Engineer at Nio.

“Our collaboration with ZF, a globally recognized leader in high-quality automotive solutions, is a testament to our ambition to set new industry benchmarks by deploying our smart EVs on a global-market stage.

Since the strategic partnership we signed with ZF in 2022, to the industrialization of this technology, we have demonstrated our ability to execute and deliver cutting-edge solutions. Together with ZF, we are shaping the future of intelligent and electrified mobility, setting new standards for the industry.”

Steer-by-wire steering: Advantages in the hands

In ZF’s steer-by-wire steering system, a mechatronic actuator between the wheels is the only source of steering power. There is no longer a mechanical connection between the steering wheel and steering gear. The steering commands are issued by a steering wheel actuator in the cockpit, which has a corresponding angle of rotation sensor. An electric drive – the so-called torque feedback unit – reproduces the natural steering feel and feedback from the road. The ZF system adjusts the steering ratio individually so that the ratio of the steering wheel angle to the wheel angle is optimally adapted at different driving speeds or situations.

It is also possible to develop new, more compact steering wheels that no longer require drivers to change their grip when parking. All in all, this leads to significantly better maneuverability, as the steering wheel angle is reduced when parking or during slow-driving maneuvers. Combined with ZF’s own AKC mechatronic rear-wheel steering, driving comfort also increases significantly in electric vehicles with an extended wheelbase. Driving pleasure is maintained – the steering feel can be adjusted from sporty and direct to comfortable and relaxed. And without a steering column, the driver’s safety is increased in the event of an accident.

ZF’s steer-by-wire technology is therefore a further development of electric power steering – ideally suited for electric and automated vehicles.

Division Chassis Solutions: Orders in key market regions

In addition to Nio, a second major global car manufacturer is already using the modern steering technology on an industrial scale. There are also customer orders for the steer-by-wire system in Europe.

“The series application shows that our strategy is correct and successful. With a comprehensive product portfolio consisting of hardware and software with solutions for vehicle motion control in vertical, lateral and longitudinal dynamics, we provide our customers with system expertise from a single source. In this way, we are actively shaping the transformation towards the software-defined vehicle,” explains Holdmann.

In January 2024, the technology group merged the Active Safety Technology and Car Chassis Technology divisions into one powerful unit in order to exploit the full potential of the future chassis business and continue to act as an innovation leader. This created a new powerhouse in the industry.

As a direct result of this new division, ZF announced a major order for brake-by-wire braking systems at the beginning of the year: Almost five million vehicles from a leading global vehicle manufacturer will be equipped with electromechanical braking technology.

With the most comprehensive range of by-wire technologies that do not require mechanical connections or system fluids, ZF plays a leading role in the development and industrialization of modern chassis systems.

SOURCE: ZF