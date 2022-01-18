ZF North America strengthens its commitment to sustainability by joining EPA SmartWay® program

ZF North America today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains

ZF will have access to SmartWay Program tools to identify and collect critical data points that will generate and quantify freight emission reports, including CO2 and other outputs. This data will enhance ZF’s supply chain environmental management and demonstrate its strong commitment to leadership and corporate responsibility.

“ZF is proud to be designated as a SmartWay Transport Partner, and to exemplify the importance of environmental responsibility within the automotive industry,” said Brandon Paquette, Head of Supply Chain Management, ZF North America. “As part of our steadfast commitment to sustainability, we appreciate programs such as SmartWay® that directly help us reduce our carbon footprint.”

This partnership is the latest environmental program ZF has aligned with in recent months. In 2021, ZF announced its enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program, a renewable energy program that allows companies to attribute a percentage of their electricity use to DTE’s wind and solar projects.

”ZF is committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040,” added Paquette. “In order to obtain that goal, we are making incremental improvements across all aspects of our business, including commitments to critical programs like SmartWay, and encouraging our partner carriers to utilize the SmartWay program and verified technologies that improve efficiency and drive a more sustainable economy.”

Trailer technologies, including aerodynamic devices, have made significant impacts on improving supply chain freight efficiency. The SmartWay Technology Program has verified numerous innovative technologies, which fleets are adopting for their rapid return on investment.

Following its acquisition of WABCO, ZF produces a number of OptiFlow™ products that feature state-of-the-art design, materials and technologies helping customers meet U.S. greenhouse gas emission regulations and work toward the SmartWay-certified designation. In February 2017, then-WABCO introduced its OptiFlow™ AutoTail to North America, among the first aerodynamic tail product in the U.S. to feature automatic deployment and retraction. OptiFlow AutoTail estimated fuel savings of up to 4.3% based on SmartWay test protocol. OptiFlow AutoTail also reduces CO2 emissions by up to 4.8 tons per trailer per year. The OptiFlow AutoTail was the first to earn EPA SmartWay verification from the National Research Council (NRC), the Canadian government’s premier research and technology organization.

According to the EPA, EPA-verified technologies save fuel and reduce emissions for tractors, trailers, and locomotives. EPA verifies aerodynamic devices, idling reduction equipment, and new and retread low rolling resistance tires. EPA also designates tractors and trailers equipped with certain combinations of EPA-verified technologies as SmartWay Tractors and Trailers.

