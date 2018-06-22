ZF and Mobileye to provide new camera technology designed to help enhance safety and automated driving to major automotive manufacturer

ZF, the world’s leading supplier of automotive cameras today announced it will team with Mobileye, an Intel Company, to launch the S-Cam4 family of advanced cameras in 2018.

The two companies have joined forces to provide this innovative camera technology to a major automotive OEM, resulting in the largest automotive camera contract in ZF’s history.

The ZF S-Cam4 camera family includes a single lens, mono-camera designed to help meet updated test protocols such as EuroNCAP pedestrian triggered automatic emergency braking (AEB) including a crossing bicycle AEB test. The innovative camera family also includes a premium three lens TriCam4 version to support advanced semi-automated driving functions, adding a telephoto lens for improved long-distance sensing capabilities and a fish-eye lens for improved short-range sensing with a wider field of view.

“The combination of ZF and Mobileye demonstrates that advanced camera technology is yielding great benefits to drivers and society,” said Aine Denari, senior vice president, Advanced Driver Assist Systems at ZF. “We are pleased to continue to deliver the world’s most advanced camera technologies that can help lead to reduced accidents while paving the way for automated driving.”

“This program represents another step in Mobileye’s journey with our longtime partner ZF to provide ADAS features that meet the most stringent advanced safety standards as well as deliver valuable semi-automated functionality to the consumer,” said Erez Dagan, Sr VP – Advanced Development and Strategy at Mobileye.

ZF supplies more than a dozen vehicle manufacturers globally with advanced ADAS sensor technologies including front-facing cameras, helping to enhance safety and forming the basis for partially to fully automated vehicle functions. ZF and its partners design, develop and deliver advanced camera, radar and LIDAR technologies designed and tested to customer specifications, while helping to meet global regulatory and consumer safety rating requirements.

With its SEE-THINK-ACT approach, ZF is shaping advanced safety and autonomous driving with environmental sensor technologies that can “see” the surroundings, powerful processing units employing Artificial Intelligence that can “think” for the system and intelligent mechanical systems that can “act” to provide enhanced levels of vehicle control.

