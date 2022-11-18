ZF honors outstanding suppliers

ZF honors eight of its approximately 30,000 suppliers worldwide for their excellent performance

ZF honors eight of its approximately 30,000 suppliers worldwide for their excellent performance. The technology group is presenting the Supplier Awards as part of its ZF Global Supplier Summit, which this year focuses on the mobility of the future and global challenges. Current topics such as resilient supply chains, the climate crisis and digitalization are addressed.

At the Global Supplier Summit, around a thousand participants from all over the world gain insight into the Group’s strategy, new technologies, and the resulting new requirements in purchasing and logistics. ZF also presents awards to its outstanding suppliers at the virtual event.

The automotive service provider INGgreen from Koblenz/Germany receives the Supplier Innovation Award in the category “Automated Driving”. The award in the “Vehicle Motion Control” category goes to fastener specialist Nedschroef, headquartered in Helmond, the Netherlands. The winner in the “Electromobility” category is Kaizhong Vogt, which belongs to the Chinese precision technology group. An award for “Integrated Safety” goes to the Chinese airbag component manufacturer Mingyuan.

“ZF’s success and growth depend to a large extent on the contributions of our suppliers. ZF has a clear strategy to develop and help shape future technology fields. Innovations are necessary to meet the high expectations of markets and customers and to distinguish ZF as a leading company in next-generation mobility,” says ZF Board of Management member Wilhelm Rehm, whose responsibilities include materials management for the technology group.

ZF is presenting a further four awards this year as Performance Awards. In the “Sustainability” category, the lightweight component producer Muhr und Bender from Attendorn/Germany is honored. The outstanding supplier in the “Operational and Functional Excellence” category is the Chinese die casting manufacturer Chongqing Yujiang. In the “Digitalization/Connectivity” category, ZF honors two companies at once: freight service provider DHL Freight and fastener specialist Max Mothes.

SOURCE: ZF