ZF highlights intelligent software solutions for smarter, more connected commercial vehicles

Harnessing Software Power: ZF integrates its software solutions with chassis technologies to further improve vehicle performance and safety

ZF is harnessing the power of software to develop smarter, more connected, and highly efficient commercial vehicle technologies. By integrating ZF’s intelligent software solutions with its chassis technologies, vehicle performance and safety can be improved, ensuring safer and smoother journeys. As automotive technologies shift towards greater digital integration, ZF is setting the pace as an enabler of smart and connected technologies. ZF is also able to leverage its software domain expertise from other vehicle segments within the ZF Group to produce intelligent systems quickly and cost effectively that can lower the overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

Braking and e-Drive Synergy Program

Harnessing the energy created when a vehicle decelerates to recharge onboard batteries can effectively extend the range of an electric vehicle or reduce the size of the batteries needed. ZF’s Braking and e-Drive Synergy Program harmonizes the electric driveline and braking functions to optimize recuperation under full stability control, beyond current standards, boosting efficiency, safety and comfort while reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO).

The system works by combining ZF’s next generation e-drives, the AxTrax 2 dual and CeTrax 2 dual, with its mBSP XBS advanced braking system to leverage the capabilities of the e-drive to act as an actuator for the braking system and vice versa, in controlling acceleration and braking. In doing so, the system maximizes energy recuperation to recharge the onboard batteries during driving, effectively extending the vehicle’s range. The system also provides ‘one-pedal-drive’ functionality, increasing driving comfort especially in low-speed maneuvering, such as for yard vehicle applications or urban driving.

The system also offers improved launch capabilities by optimizing the traction control function, reducing tire wear and enhancing vehicle performance and stability on slippery ground.

Software Brake Resistor

ZF has developed a software solution that helps replace hardware in the form of brake resistors for battery electric vehicles. The new software function can intelligently limit the maximum energy content of the battery in certain charging situations, ensuring any extra energy created by regenerative braking can then be stored in the vehicle’s batteries. The system uses location data to determine if it is being charged in an area where it is likely to descend a steep gradient which could create significant additional battery charge in the early part of its journey. If so, it ensures the battery saves capacity during charging for energy harvesting. The algorithm intelligently ensures that 100% charge will be reached on its descent. In all other areas, the system allows the battery to be fully charged when plugged in.

Thanks to this innovation, bulky, heavy and expensive brake resistors are no longer needed, while energy efficiency is maximized, and all energy is available for propulsion. The solution saves approximately 150kg of weight and increases available space within the chassis. The system demonstrates how an intelligent server-cloud based function can save cost and weight while improving efficiency and sustainability.

SOURCE: ZF