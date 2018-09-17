ZF electrifies buses in London and the U.S., enabling zero-emission city driving

“ZF supplies purely electric drive systems especially which meet the strictest emissions regulations for urban metropolises“, said Fredrik Staedtler, head of the Commercial Vehicle Technology Division at ZF. “The AxTrax AVE drive axle is an ideal solution for manufacturers and municipalities to shape their local inner-city traffic with zero emissions, while at the same time providing an attractive mobility offer. I am delighted that London and other metropolises in the U.S. have now also chosen to work with ZF as a partner.”

Public transport will be a hundred times cleaner

Like most major cities, Great Britain’s capital, London, suffers from poor air quality. Public transport systems can play a key role in fighting air pollution, which is why Transport for London (TfL), London’s public transport authority, is fully focused on e-mobility. The Metrodecker EV, flagship of Optare’s bus portfolio, highlights this focus. Thirty-one new model buses will be equipped with the AxTrax AVE – ZF’s powerful and quiet drive with zero local emissions. The potential remains huge as London plans all buses in the city center to be electrically powered by 2037.

ZF and the vehicle manufacturer New Flyer of America, Inc. have cooperated for over 20 years to build powerful and efficient buses. A new order in the U.S. demonstrates just how much both companies have benefited from this collaboration in the age of electro-mobility. A total of 100 buses from the Xcelsior CHARGE ™ model series will be delivered to public transport companies in several U.S. cities by 2020. These include the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, King County Metro Transit in Seattle, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston and Metro Transit in Minneapolis.

Efficient and proven

The AxTrax AVE was introduced for the first time in 2012 and has been successfully deployed around the world ever since. The electric drive axle can be combined with hybrid as well as fuel cell configurations or be powered by a battery. Due to the flat design, manufacturers have a great deal of freedom when it comes to designing the interior. As a system supplier, ZF can also deliver the appropriate hardware and software to optimally align performance, efficiency and service life of the drive.