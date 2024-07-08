ZF demonstrates further advances in safety technologies for commercial vehicles

ZF drives safety technologies to the next level with a range of ADAS features that support OEMs in meeting existing regulations and beyond

ZF has a strong record of developing systems for commercial vehicles that can make driving safer and reduce the risk of accidents. As a global supplier with the commercial vehicles industry’s broadest product portfolio, from individual components to full system-wide solutions, ZF provides all the systems needed to help comply with the latest GSR standards. By leveraging cross-divisional technology transfer capabilities, ZF is also able to develop new advancements in ADAS technologies, driving innovation in safety systems to the next level.

ZF ADAS technologies rely on sophisticated software and algorithms to assess whether objects in the vicinity of the vehicle present a hazard. Intelligent systems also detect driver drowsiness or inattentiveness and determine what action, warning or intervention is needed.

ZF supplies the full suite of ADAS systems to support customers with regulation compliance

ZF’s full suite of GSR ADAS technologies includes a range of intelligent systems encompassing a combination of sensors, software and automatic braking. Cameras and radars can detect obstacles and other objects on the road, including other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, even when they are in blind spots, while monitoring speed signs and lane markings. Tire pressure systems check that the tires are properly inflated to reduce the risk of a blow-out situation.

Beyond GSR: ZF technologies make commercial vehicles even safer

Automated lane keeping and lane changing on highways:

Based on the pioneering industry project Highway Assist Lane Change (HALC), ZF has developed a system that intelligently can prevent the fear-inducing instance of a truck signaling to overtake while another vehicle is occupying that lane, helping to mitigate against a potential collision. The system harnesses ZF’s latest braking and steering platforms, OnGuardMAX, mBSP XBS and ReAX, together with an additional cabin camera that continuously monitors driver attentiveness. The system can also monitor if there is a vehicle in front and maintains a safe distance.

For lane changing, the system monitors traffic in the next lane while ensuring the driver maintains attentiveness to road conditions. When the driver wants to make a lane change, the system ensures that all necessary checks, such as mirror checks, have been carried out before signaling. If so, the system enables the truck to change lanes automatically after the turn signal has been activated. If one or both of these conditions are not met, the system will issue an alert to prevent the maneuver.

Friction Adapted ADAS: Road surface condition detection:

The system uses sensors and a cloud-based database to fuse together information to estimate road conditions and determine the amount of traction available. The system is able to exchange information between vehicles to anticipate the road conditions on the route ahead. The accurate estimation of road friction contributes to safer driving. It supports improved performance of advanced safety systems, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Antilock Braking Systems (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

ZF’s Truck-Trailer Link enables the next generation of truck trailer communication

ZF continues to set the pace when it comes to trailer technologies, developing an advanced truck-trailer link to enable safer high-speed data and image transfer in real-time. Functional safety is part of the design. With the truck trailer link, multiple side and reverse cameras on the trailer are able to provide the driver with the ability to view blind spots around the trailer. The system supports advanced reversing assistance with an automatic braking feature.

SOURCE: ZF