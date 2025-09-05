ZF at busworld 2025: Advancing efficiency, safety, and digital intelligence for bus and coach

Next generation mobility: ZF demonstrates system-wide solutions including the CeTrax 2 dual electric drive, e-comp Scroll and new Air Supply Unit for electric vehicles as well as new axles to drive transformation

At busworld 2025, taking place from October 4-9 in Brussels, ZF will present its latest technologies to make buses and coaches cleaner, safer, and more cost-efficient. At the show, ZF will highlight its integrated driveline systems, including the CeTrax 2 dual central electric drive and newly developed axle systems designed for the next generation of buses and coaches. ZF will also present advanced auxiliary systems such as the e-comp Scroll – a quieter, more efficient air compressor for electric vehicles, along with a new intelligent Air Supply Unit – and the latest evolution of its Continuous Damping Control system, CDC Skyhook. Its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to improve safety while supporting compliance with European General Safety Regulations (GSR), alongside a suite of digital tools that enhance vehicle and fleet reliability, performance, and cybersecurity will also be on show.

“As the global leading provider of bus and coach technologies, ZF is focused on practical innovation, making mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Our comprehensive portfolio spans driveline, safety, chassis, and digital technologies, delivering system-wide solutions that optimize the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO),” said Fabian Schlegel, Senior Vice President and Head of EMEA Region within ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Division (CVS).

“With a strong global presence and close customer relationships, ZF is positioned to support OEMs and operators through the industry’s transformation. From design and production to every stage of the vehicle’s lifecycle, our technologies are engineered to deliver lasting value, enabling safer, more comfortable, and sustainable transport for passengers.”

Driving efficiency and sustainability

Electric Driveline: Efficient, high-performance electric drives are key for modern coaches to meet longer-distance demands while cutting emissions. ZF’s CeTrax 2 dual with a continuous power of 380 kW delivers the torque, efficiency, and integration flexibility needed for intercity applications. Its compact design helps OEMs electrify existing platforms.

Axle & Brake Solutions: ZF will introduce its latest integrated axle solutions at busworld. Advanced brake technologies, including the mBSP XBS intelligent brake system, as well as solutions to reduce brake particle emissions, will also be featured.

Auxiliary Systems: ZF will unveil technologies supporting electric mobility, including an integrated intelligent air supply unit based on its latest e-comp Scroll air compression and air management technology. ZF will also highlight its next generation HVAC climate control system, which enables smart thermal management in electric vehicles.

ZF is also exhibiting its new Continuous Damping Control system, CDC Skyhook, along with the latest OptiRide ECAS pneumatic suspension.

Safety systems

ZF’s innovative technologies support bus and coach manufacturers in meeting the latest EU General Safety Regulation (GSR II) requirements with a modular suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) designed to protect passengers and vulnerable road users in complex urban environments. At the show, ZF will highlight the latest additions to its comprehensive GSR ADAS suite.

Digital systems

ZF is making buses and coaches smarter with advanced digital technologies that improve efficiency, reliability, and data security. At the show, ZF Bus Connect will also be presented as a telematics solution for city buses. ZF Bus Connect helps bus operators, manufacturers and workshops maximize uptime, optimize performance as well as enhance safety through real-time vehicle health data, advanced remote diagnostics and comprehensive fleet monitoring. ZF will also introduce its Software Update Management Solution (SUMS) suite designed to help Bus and Coach OEMs meet the latest regulatory requirements for safe and secure vehicle software updates.

ZF’s booth at busworld will be located at booth #537 in Hall 5.

SOURCE: ZF