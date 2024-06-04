ZF and Aidrivers agree on strategic cooperation to offer autonomous mobility solutions in port logistics

Retrofitting of terminal tractors for autonomous operations

Building on their complementary portfolios AI enabled autonomous mobility company Aidrivers will focus within the cooperation on the supply of an autonomous driving (AD) software ecosystem. ZF Mobility Solutions will be the engineering partner for the integration, validation and deployment The converted vehicles can be used in mixed traffic operations without special lanes for on-yard logistic solutions. This means that port operators can benefit from enhanced terminal safety and efficiency using modern advanced autonomous technologies.

“Based on our long-term expertise in autonomous driving systems, we are delighted to now also operate successfully on the market as mobility solutions provider,” said Alexander Makowski, Head of ZF Mobility Solutions. “In addition, we will leverage the ZF Group’s entire expertise in vehicle technology, for example in the electrification of the drivetrain and vehicle motion control. And together with our global aftermarket organization, we will provide state-of-the-art customer service directly on site.”

Dr Rafiq Swash, CEO of Aidrivers, added: “We are proud to have won ZF as a global partner with expertise in the field of autonomous driving in a wide range of applications, from passenger cars and commercial vehicles to special vehicles. This is the perfect match for us as a small, innovative solution provider for autonomous driving in ports and logistics areas.”

SOURCE: ZF