Zest opens EV charging for Riverdale Park development in Doncaster

Harworth Group has partnered with Zest, the UK’s fastest growing investor-operator of public access EV charging infrastructure, to deliver and operate EV charging next to the latest phase of residential dwellings at Riverdale Park, Doncaster.

Situated on Argo Drive, off Wheatley Hall Road, Zest has deployed four ultra-rapid charging spaces as it continues to provide people with easy access to convenient EV charging close to their homes and local amenities.

As well as its proximity to local housing, the new facilities are perfectly placed for customers visiting local businesses, including Wheatley Centre Shopping Park and Argo Drive’s Costa Coffee, providing drivers with up to 80% charge in as little as 20 minutes.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “Zest is dedicated to installing and operating EV charging infrastructure in areas where it makes the biggest difference. By working with developers like Harworth Group, we’re ensuring that homeowners, businesses and communities have reliable charging options right on their doorstep.”

Callum Foley, Development Manager at Harworth Group, said: “Our Riverdale Park development has provided Doncaster residents with high-quality, affordable homes in a well-connected location. By working with Zest, we’ve been able to enhance local infrastructure, ensuring residents have easy access to EV charging as they transition to greener transport.”

SOURCE: Zest