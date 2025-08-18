Zerova partners with Yunex Traffic to strengthen after-sales support in the UK

Zerova Technologies, a leading global provider of EV charging solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Yunex Traffic to enhance its after-sales support and field services across the UK

Effective July, the collaboration covers the full scope of after-sales services, including commissioning (activation, setup, and configuration) and maintenance support (preventive, corrective, and warranty services).

By teaming up with Yunex Traffic, a well-established and highly reliable service provider, Zerova aims to enable faster deployment of EV charging infrastructure and deliver improved service quality across the region.

“Our partnership with Yunex Traffic marks an important step in scaling our operational readiness in the UK”, said Brian Huang, Senior Head of Technical Support. “With their local presence and strong service provision and technical capabilities, we can ensure faster response times, higher charger uptime, and a more seamless experience for our customers.”

Customers will benefit from localised, responsive service, while Zerova reinforces its long-term commitment to the UK market with a trusted field-service partner by its side.

“With a network of 15 regional service centres across the UK, our experienced field engineers will deliver a comprehensive range of services, from commissioning to ongoing maintenance. We look forward to working closely with the Zerova team and supporting their ambitious growth plans in the UK.” – Wilke Reints, Managing Director, Yunex Traffic UK

Yunex Traffic brings a proven track record in infrastructure services and was selected for its reliability and alignment with Zerova’s standards of excellence.

SOURCE: Zerova