Zero, zilch, zip, nada – SsangYong launches 0% finance offers

SsangYong has announced a 0% finance offer over 5-years across its Tivoli and Tivoli XLV ranges, as well as on the Korando SE and SE 4×4, and with just a 30% deposit.

Tivoli Tivoli XLV

Korando

“In addition to offering extremely well-equipped cars at superb prices, we are always looking for ways to help reduce the cost of motoring for SsangYong owners,” commented Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK.

“With this new offer, we are helping customers to better plan their finances over five years. Korean built and comprehensively equipped, with affordable prices and a 5-year limitless mileage warranty no other brand can match, we are confident that SsangYong motorists are getting one of the best value cars available in Britain.”

Tivoli compact SUV

Available with either a 1.6 litre petrol or diesel engine, the new Tivoli is extremely well equipped and comes with air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control, seven airbags, Bluetooth connectivity and remote keyless entry. Prices from £13,495 OTR or £149 per month.

Tivoli XLV

Sharing the same platform and wheelbase as the Tivoli, the XLV features a lengthened body and an expanded load capacity of 720 cubic litres of space. Comprehensively equipped, it also comes with a choice of either a 1.6 litre petrol or diesel engine, and with the option of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission, two-wheel drive or 4×4. Prices start from just £17,000 for the Tivoli XLV EX petrol, or £199 a month.

Korando crossover

Italian designed and Korean built, the Korando crossover is available with a petrol engine and two-wheel drive from just £16,295 or £189 per month, and as a 4×4 diesel from just £18,995 or £219 per month.

Powered by 2.2 litre petrol or diesel engines, the car comes with a 6-speed manual or Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission. Comprehensive equipment includes automatic air conditioning, cruise control, heated front seats, privacy glass, alloy wheels and rear parking sensors.

With a 2-tonne towing capacity, the SsangYong Korando SE 4×4 won the class award for vehicles under £24,000 in The Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2018.

The 0% finance programme, which is being administered by SsangYong’s finance provider GMAC, offers purchasers realistic deposits and highly competitive monthly payments.

* Example 0% offers across the SsangYong range are based on a 60 months repayment period

Tivoli Petrol SE Manual Tivoli XLV Petrol EX Manual Korando 2.2 Petrol SE Manual Korando 2.2 Diesel SE 4×4 Manual 60 monthly payments £149 £199 £189 £219 On the road cash price £13,495 £17,000 £16,295 £18,995 Customer deposit £4,555 £5,060 £4,955 £5,855 Total amount of credit £8,940 £11,940 £11,340 £13,140 Interest charges £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 Fixed rate of interest per year, true 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Duration of agreement (months) 60 60 60 60 Total amount payable £13,495 £17,000 £16,295 £18,995 Representative APR 0% 0% 0% 0%

