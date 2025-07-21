Zenzic: Funding to drive UK’s £3.7bn CAM sector forward

Transport for London (TfL), IAG and Admiral are among dozens of organisations positioned to help grow the UK’s £3.7billion Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) industry, thanks to funding from the CAM Pathfinder Feasibility Studies (FS) Competition

Funded by the UK Government, the CAM Pathfinder FS competition is delivered by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), supported by Zenzic and Innovate UK, and will support 14 projects aimed at demonstrating the feasibility of CAM solutions and technology.

The competition – which is part of the £150m Pathfinder programme announced in the Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan – aims to investigate early commercial CAM opportunities and support the UK supply chain to grow and fill technology gaps necessary for their deployment.

The studies are required to explore potential solutions to issues encountered by organisations or industry in introducing CAM technologies or services, while helping to grow the industry, which according to the SMMT is worth £3.7billion annually.

The projects include:

London Bus Depots , led by Transport for London, Fusion Processing, Metroline and Alexander Dennis

, led by Transport for London, Fusion Processing, Metroline and Alexander Dennis Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle , led by Ringway with Colas, Fusion Processing, TRL, and ACKLEA

, led by Ringway with Colas, Fusion Processing, TRL, and ACKLEA CitiPod , led by Cambridge Electric Transport and Cambridgeshire County Council

, led by Cambridge Electric Transport and Cambridgeshire County Council eFREIGHT , led by Voltempo, Catapult and Berkeley Cars

, led by Voltempo, Catapult and Berkeley Cars GAMMA – Glasgow Automated Mobility Mass-Transit Accelerator, led by dg:cities, Admiral and ZF

– Glasgow Automated Mobility Mass-Transit Accelerator, led by dg:cities, Admiral and ZF ADASTRA Feasibility Study for Self-Driving Shuttles in Mobility Hubs, led by Suffolk County Council and Smart City Consultancy

Feasibility Study for Self-Driving Shuttles in Mobility Hubs, led by Suffolk County Council and Smart City Consultancy Kirkwall Autolink – Outline Business Case for Autonomous, Zero-Emission Shuttle Service, led by Urban Foresight, Aurrigo, and The Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS)

– Outline Business Case for Autonomous, Zero-Emission Shuttle Service, led by Urban Foresight, Aurrigo, and The Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS) NAVIGATES – Networked AV Integration and Governance with Advanced Technology and Security, led by Angoka and Cenex

– Networked AV Integration and Governance with Advanced Technology and Security, led by Angoka and Cenex Runway to Autonomy – Removing NUIC Obstacles for Autonomous Baggage Handling Vehicles, led by International Airlines Group (IAG) and RDM Group

– Removing NUIC Obstacles for Autonomous Baggage Handling Vehicles, led by International Airlines Group (IAG) and RDM Group MAEVe – Modular Automated Electric Vehicle, led by aim technologies, EVIE and Cavonix

– Modular Automated Electric Vehicle, led by aim technologies, EVIE and Cavonix Unified Neutral Net-Radar , led by Radareye and EnSilica

, led by Radareye and EnSilica Opt Tech 4 Auto & RC , led by Atera Analytics Ltd

, led by Atera Analytics Ltd Dora – Developing Objective and Quantifiable Risk Assessment for CAV, led by IDIADA and the University of Warwick’s Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG)

– Developing Objective and Quantifiable Risk Assessment for CAV, led by IDIADA and the University of Warwick’s Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) CAM4Events – Exploring Deployment of CAM Technologies and Services for Events, led by You Smart Thing Ltd, Transport for West Midlands, Syselek and AJW.

The UK Government sees a thriving CAM ecosystem as being key to driving innovation and helping it realise its ambition of creating a £40bn CAM sector and over 6,500 jobs in the industry by 2040.

Zenzic was established by the government and industry to support the integration and co-ordination of this ecosystem. It builds on the successful creation of CAM Testbed UK, facilitating early commercial deployments and a strong UK CAM supply chain. The organisation also supports the wider CAM ecosystem through a programme of insights, innovation and collaboration.

Over the past eight years, the organisation has helped distribute hundreds of millions of pounds in funding to support and grow the UK’s CAM sector, with several public trials taking place and active trials currently underway in Belfast, Cambridge, Milton Keynes, and Solihull.

Mark Cracknell, Programme Director at Zenzic, said: “We are delighted to officially reveal the successful feasibility projects which will be undertaken as part of this year’s CAM FS programme.

“We are looking forward to working with the consortiums delivering each of the 14 projects over the coming weeks and months to further develop their businesses cases, demonstrate the commerciality of their solutions and provide vital insight into the opportunities presented by the UK becoming a global CAM pioneer.”

Mike Biddle, Executive Director for Net Zero at Innovate UK said: “The funding for these CAM feasibility studies will enable the project teams to explore early commercial opportunities and address key technology gaps, to accelerate the development of solutions needed for more widespread CAM deployment. This announcement highlights the UK’s commitment to innovation and signals confidence in the industry’s future potential. Our teams here at Innovate UK work in partnership to support businesses on their journey, from feasibility through to real-world deployment, helping them unlock opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver long-term economic and societal benefits.”

