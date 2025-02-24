Zenvo Automotive gears up development programme with Ricardo

The development of Aurora continues at pace for Zenvo Automotive, with confirmation of Ricardo as transmission partner for the programme

The development of Aurora continues at pace for Zenvo Automotive, with confirmation of Ricardo as transmission partner for the programme. The gearbox specialists will work in conjunction with the Zenvo engineering team to bring the Aurora model to life, with the first prototypes scheduled to run later this spring.

Headquartered in Shoreham-by-Sea, England, Ricardo holds extensive experience of delivering high performance gearboxes and transmissions for some of the world’s highest performing super and hypercars. The combination of this expertise will be crucial in delivering the most engaging driving experiences, at any speed, on both road and circuit.

“Ricardo has been integral to the performance of some of the world’s most high performing and exciting cars in recent years. They understand exactly what it takes to deliver engineering precision and driver engagement,” explains Jon Gunner, Zenvo Automotive, Chief Technical Officer. “The Aurora programme gains momentum each week, and is now entering a critical phase. Bringing Ricardo on board as a technical partner is a major milestone as we continue to push the envelope of performance. From here, we will continue to challenge convention as the development programme gears up, ahead of first engine fire up.” ​

Delivering power through both a four-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive setup, the Aurora transmission will be a key integrated component, mated to the bespoke 6.6-litre quad turbo V12 ‘Mjølner’ power unit. The seven-speed hybridised system will seamlessly work to deliver up to 1,850bhp and 1,500Nm of torque.

“We are delighted to have been named as transmission partner for the Zenvo Aurora programme,” adds Richard Guest, Ricardo, Managing Director – Performance Products. “Like Zenvo Automotive, Ricardo takes a no compromise approach to delivering performance for our clients and so we are thrilled to be able to bring Ricardo’s extensive experience in transmission and driveline innovation to this programme. We look forward to supporting in the development of Zenvo’s lightest and most powerful road car yet.”

SOURCE: Zenvo Automotive