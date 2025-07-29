Zenvo Aurora continues its relentless development programme

Successful Goodwood debut marks the latest development goal achieved

Following a successful debut, thrilling crowds at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the prototype Zenvo Aurora has now returned to Denmark as development continues to accelerate.

While a milestone moment for the entire Zenvo Automotive team, the public debut marked one of many development targets that the engineering team has already achieved. It was rightly celebrated at the Festival, and by the talented team in Præstø, Denmark by the factory-based team, but testing and engineering developments were immediately back underway as soon as the prototype had finished its public showing.

Such are the rigours of the development process, for Aurora Tur Validation Prototype 0 has already been assessed – with a clean bill of health. Having run fault-free, the quad-turbo V12 powerplant, housed inside the newly developed carbon structure is now being reviewed and updated, with preparations for the next programme requirements already underway. ​

“Our team is working flat out to keep momentum going. Goodwood was a huge moment for Zenvo Automotive, the project, and the entire team. I could not be prouder that we were able to properly celebrate what everyone has delivered to this point,” explains Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, Jens Sverdrup, who unveiled the latest prototype alongside the Duke of Richmond. “However, this was just the latest in a long list of achievements that the dedicated team is working through ticking off. Public reaction was incredibly positive, but the work really starts now.”

Customer engagement has been a key part of the Aurora programme since the outset, with the carefully selected retailer network working closely with Zenvo to provide updates and insights. As part of this continued programme, development will shortly head Stateside, with confirmation of activation during Monterey’s infamous ‘Car Week’.

Zenvo Automotive will, once again, be present and hosting guests looking to get a closer look at the Aurora, as it continues its progress towards production.

SOURCE: Zenvo