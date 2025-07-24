Zenobē raises €325 Million to fund electric vehicle fleet investment as part of European expansion initiative

Zenobē, a leader in fleet electrification and grid-scale battery storage solutions, announces the financial close of a €325 million debt facility from a syndicate of local and global banks to fund the expansion of its electric fleets-as-a-service offering in Europe

Zenobē, a leader in fleet electrification and grid-scale battery storage solutions, announces the financial close of a €325 million debt facility from a syndicate of local and global banks to fund the expansion of its electric fleets-as-a-service offering in Europe.

Operators across Europe have been invited to work with Zenobē to transition to a cleaner, more affordable and reliable electric transport network. Zenobē already supports over 3,400 electric fleet vehicles across 120 depots globally. This new financing ability, combined with Zenobē’s own capital, will support up to 1,000 more electric buses, electric trucks and chargers across the EU/EEA.

Steven Meersman, Founder Director at Zenobē, said: “We not only offer financial backing but also provide the expert guidance necessary to empower fleet operators to switch to electric. This new facility will help us to make the cleaner option even more financially competitive – reducing any perceived green premiums and in some cases even achieving green discounts.”

“By reducing the total cost of ownership for electric fleets through bespoke financing, optimisation software, energy management and more, we are committed to enhancing the economic viability and accessibility of electric transport across Europe.”

Zenobē now has teams on the ground offering electrification services in Germany, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden. The financing facility will provide multi-currency (EUR, DKK, NOK and SEK) support across these, and other EU/EEA jurisdictions, to support electric buses or trucks and related charging infrastructure.

Globally, Zenobē has a proven track record in delivering fleet financing and electrification projects at scale. In the UK, Zenobē are supporting 130 emission-free buses in Coventry for National Express, and have transformed Go-Ahead’s Oxford depot with 104 charging points. In Spain, the electrification specialist is delivering a full end-to-end package to support 44 fully electric buses for Grupo Julià, a global operator of city sightseeing buses. The €42m investment package covers financing of the vehicles and design, construction, maintenance and operation of the charging infrastructure for Grupo Julià.

This announcement follows Zenobē’s pivotal role in a UK-Canada partnership to electrify Brampton’s transit bus network, marking one of North America’s largest zero-emission bus initiatives to date. The €520 million project is expected to support 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in both the UK and Canada, showcasing Zenobē’s expertise in engineering, software and finance.

