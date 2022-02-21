Zenobē brings Electric Transportation as a Service (ETaaS) model to EV fleet sector in landmark deal with National Express

We're partnering with National Express for the UK’s largest ever single electric vehicle (EV) bus fleet transaction, providing 130 electric buses to Coventry

Zenobē, EV fleet and battery storage specialist, is partnering with National Express for the UK’s largest ever single electric vehicle (EV) bus fleet transaction, providing 130 electric double decker buses to Coventry and helping the operator lead the way in the transition to a zero-emission fleet.

Zenobē will be providing Electric Transportation as a Service (ETaaS) to National Express. The risk-free availability model provides reliability and flexibility for the operator, removing the hassle of owning the electric vehicle fleet and allowing National Express to focus on driving improvements for new and existing customers, while maintaining the cheapest bus fares in England.

The pioneering model will shape the future of bus travel, making it easier, cheaper, and cleaner for all.

ETaaS contracts like this are a well-established model for other sectors, including rail, aircraft and shipping, but Zenobē is now bringing the many benefits to e-bus operators. In partnership with National Express, Zenobē will finance and manage the full turnkey solution that includes new vehicles, on-board battery replacement, charging and grid infrastructure, a second life battery system at the depot, unique software to optimise charging, parts, and full operational support.

This deal will see over 130 double-deck e-buses, manufactured in Britain by Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) in partnership with BYD, enter service in Coventry from early 2023 as a part of the city’s successful bid to become the country’s first all-electric bus city and take it a huge step closer to replacing around 300 diesel vehicles by 2025.

The ETaaS model removes the risks and overcomes the barriers associated with electrification of fleet. The ground-breaking offering streamlines the process and makes it more economical to switch fleets to electric than ever before, representing a significant step towards National Express’s commitment to achieving a zero-emission bus fleet by 2030 and the UK’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

With transport currently contributing 27 per cent of all UK emissions, the project will be encouraging local bus travel and reducing air pollution for Coventry and the wider West Midlands area.

The work builds on Zenobē’s existing partnership with National Express, previously providing charging infrastructure and batteries for electric buses in Coventry and Birmingham in 2020. The project will be financed partly through the partnership between Zenobē and National Express, with some investment also coming from the £50 million grant from the Department of Transport, awarded to the West Midlands Combined Authority for Coventry’s all-electric bus city scheme, enabling the public purse to go further.

The project will be implemented in phases with infrastructure works beginning in May 2022 to January 2023, and the first vehicle deliveries arriving at Coventry early in 2023. All buses will be double-decker e-buses built in Britain by Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) in partnership with BYD.

Steven Meersman, Co-founder and Director of Zenobē, says:

“This really is a globally important deal. We are incredibly excited to be leading the way for the electric bus industry, with ETaaS revolutionising the way fleets are electrified. By retaining ownership of the vehicles and taking on the risk of switching to zero-emission, we are giving National Express the use of an electric bus fleet without the hassle of owning one, making the transition to a zero-emission fleet more financially desirable.”

“We’re excited to use our new model to help many more operators and local authorities across the UK – and the world – transition to electric, and ultimately accelerate progress towards net zero and clean air.”

Tom Stables, CEO of National Express UK and Germany, said:

“This ground-breaking partnership with Zenobe further demonstrates our leadership as National Express takes another significant step towards our fully zero emission bus fleet ambition.

“Through this pioneering new way of working, Zenobe’s innovative solution provides us with the reliability and flexibility we need to accelerate the roll-out of our greener, cleaner vehicles, while we focus on delivering an excellent service for the people of Coventry.

“Buses are already one of the cleanest ways to travel​. National Express is making it even cleaner, cheaper and easier, so our new and existing customers can relax knowing that they are doing their bit for the planet if they leave the car at home and travel by bus.”

Paul Davies, ADL President and Managing Director, says:

“As the UK’s leading provider of electric buses we are delighted to be part of this ETaaS deal with partners Zenobē and National Express. This innovative model brings together government funding and business innovation to deliver an affordable way of rolling out zero emission bus fleets at scale. The country will further benefit from the choice of 130 British-built vehicles that ensure money is reinvested into the manufacturing sector and local communities.”

Frank Thorpe, Managing Director, BYD UK said:

“The issue of climate change is one that requires immediate action. We believe that this arrangement is a positive, more viable way forward for many public transport operators to swiftly integrate and transition to zero-emission pure-electric bus solutions. National Express has first-hand experience operating BYD ADL eBuses, which utilise BYD’s pioneering battery and integrated electronic technology. With a longstanding knowledge of the UK market, BYD is especially proud to be involved in this project, which is setting a precedent for a new way of accelerating and financing eMobility for a better, greener world.”

SOURCE: Zenobē