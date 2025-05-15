Zeekr Group reports first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025

Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

Total vehicle deliveries were 114,011 units for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 21.1% year-over-year increase. The Zeekr brand delivered 41,403 vehicles, an increase of 25.2% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the Lynk & Co brand delivered 72,608 vehicles, recording growth of 18.9% year-over-year, with 52.4% of deliveries coming from NEV models.

Deliveries 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 114,011 169,088 124,606 119,755 Deliveries 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 94,115 120,114 94,151 72,276

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

Vehicle sales were RMB19,096 million (US$2,631 million)[2] for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 16.1% from the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 38.4% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Vehicle margin[3] was 16.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 13.1% for the first quarter of 2024 and 14.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues were RMB22,019 million (US$3,034 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 37.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross margin was 19.1% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 16.3% for the first quarter of 2024 and 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Loss from operations was RMB1,259 million (US$174 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 25.7% from the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 16.3% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[4] was RMB1,136 million (US$157 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 32.8% from the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 14.3% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss was RMB763 million (US$105 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 60.2% from the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 21.3% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB640 million (US$88 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 66.5% from the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 18.5% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

[1] All disclosed data (including historical periods) are recast to reflect common-control accounting treatment related to Lynk & Co’s acquisition.

[2] All conversions from Renminbi(“RMB”) to U.S. dollars (“US$”) are made at an exchange rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2025.

[3] Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of revenues derived from vehicle sales only.

[4] The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this announcement.

Key Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025

(in RMB millions, except for percentages)

2025 Q1 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 % Change i YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 19,096 31,015 16,450 16.1 % (38.4) % – Zeekr 9,987 19,302 8,174 22.2 % (48.3) % – Lynk & Co 9,109 11,713 8,276 10.1 % (22.2) % Vehicle margin 16.5 % 14.3 % 13.1 % 3.4pts 2.2pts – Zeekr 21.2 % 17.3 % 14.4 % 6.8pts 3.9pts – Lynk & Co 11.4 % 9.3 % 11.8 % (0.4)pts 2.1pts Total revenues 22,019 35,377 21,781 1.1 % (37.8) % Gross profit 4,213 6,365 3,545 18.8 % (33.8) % Gross margin 19.1 % 18.0 % 16.3 % 2.8pts 1.1pts Loss from operations (1,259) (1,083) (1,694) (25.7) % 16.3 % Non-GAAP loss from operations (1,136) (994) (1,691) (32.8) % 14.3 % Net loss (763) (629) (1,915) (60.2) % 21.3 % Non-GAAP net loss (640) (540) (1,912) (66.5) % 18.5 %

iExcept for vehicle margin and gross margin, absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In April, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 41,316 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, marking a 1.5% increase compared to the previous month. This achievement was made possible by the trust and support of over 1.9 million users. Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 13,727 vehicles, while Lynk & Co brand delivered 27,589 vehicles.

New Model Launches

The Zeekr 7GT, the brand’s second shooting brake, was launched in China on April 15, 2025. Equipped with advanced silicon carbide-powered e-motors, the vehicle achieves 0-100 km/h acceleration in merely 2.95 seconds under rolling start conditions. Exceptional performance and world-class safety features position the Zeekr 7GT for a strong showing in global markets.

Zeekr Group also unveiled its flagship luxury SUV, the Zeekr 9X, at the Shanghai Auto Show. As the first hybrid model under the Zeekr brand, the Zeekr 9X sets new benchmarks in design, performance, and electrification, marking a major leap forward for the brand. This groundbreaking model is slated for a global launch in the third quarter of 2025.

On April 28, the Lynk & Co brand commenced deliveries of the Lynk & Co 900, a large six-seater family SUV. Built on the powerful SPA Evo platform, the top-tier variant is equipped with the G-Pilot H7 package, featuring NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Thor computing platform with an industry-leading 700 TOPS of processing power. With its expansive interior, cutting-edge technology, and thrilling performance, the model has already garnered over 40,000 pre-orders since its debut in December.

CEO and CFO Comments

“We achieved a major milestone during the first quarter with the full integration of Zeekr and Lynk & Co, which expanded our global user base to over 1.9 million,” said Mr. Andy An, Zeekr Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “The two brands’ initial technological consolidation has already boosted profitability through optimized R&D and shared platforms. As we accelerate into our next growth phase, we will continue to redefine premium mobility through technology-driven experiences and luxury service, strengthening our position as the world’s leading premium new energy vehicle group.”

Mr. Jing Yuan, Zeekr Group’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “In the first quarter of 2025, enhanced platform synergies and disciplined supply chain management drove record profitability, with our overall vehicle margin reaching 16.5% and the Zeekr brand’s margin rising to an unprecedented 21.2%. Looking ahead, we will remain laser-focused on deepening resource integration and unlocking greater synergistic value to deliver enhanced returns for our shareholders and build enduring value.”

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB22,019 million (US$3,034 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB21,781 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 37.8% from RMB35,377 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB19,096 million (US$2,631 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 16.1% from RMB16,450 million for the first quarter of 2024, and a decrease of 38.4% from RMB31,015 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was attributable to the increase in new model delivery volume, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to changes in product mix and pricing strategy between the two quarters. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in delivery volume, which was affected by seasonal factors.

Revenues from other sales and services were RMB2,923 million (US$403 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 45.2% from RMB5,331 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 33.0% from RMB4,362 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decreased sales volume and unit price of battery packs and electric drives. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a decrease in sales of R&D services to our related parties and reduced OEM production volumes at Lynk & Co’s manufacturing facilities in the first quarter of 2025.

Cost of Revenues and Gross Margin

Cost of revenues was RMB17,806 million (US$2,454 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 2.4% from RMB18,236 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 38.6% from RMB29,012 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The slight year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the ongoing vehicle cost-saving initiatives, partially offset by increased vehicle deliveries, as well as reductions stemming from lower sales of battery packs and other components. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the reduced vehicle delivery volume combined with sustained vehicle cost-saving initiatives.

Gross profit was RMB4,213 million (US$580 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 18.8% from RMB3,545 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 33.8% from RMB6,365 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross margin was 19.1% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 16.3% for the first quarter of 2024 and 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Vehicle margin was 16.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 13.1% for the first quarter of 2024 and 14.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributed to sustained cost-saving initiatives, partly offset by the lower average selling price of vehicles.

Operating Expenses

Research and development expenses were RMB2,908 million (US$401 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 25.0% from RMB2,326 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 25.6% from RMB3,910 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to incremental costs associated with the development of our new vehicle platform. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly driven by accelerated progressing of R&D projects in Q4 2024 to align with the 2025 product launch timelines.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2,645 million (US$364 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 9.2% from RMB2,913 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 35.8% from RMB4,123 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly attributable to higher marketing and advertising expenses to support new vehicle model launches in Q1 2024 and Q4 2024, as well as stringent cost discipline implemented under the Company’s 2025 efficiency enhancement program.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB1,259 million (US$174 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 25.7% from RMB1,694 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 16.3% from RMB1,083 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from loss from operations, was RMB1,136 million (US$157 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 32.8% from RMB1,691 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 14.3% from RMB994 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share

Net loss was RMB763 million (US$105 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 60.2% from RMB1,915 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 21.3% from RMB629 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss, was RMB640 million (US$88 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 66.5% from RMB1,912 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 18.5% from RMB540 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zeekr Group was RMB718 million (US$99 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 63.8% from RMB1,982 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 18.1% from RMB877 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zeekr Group, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, was RMB595 million (US$82 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 69.9% from RMB1,979 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 24.5% from RMB788 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.28 (US$0.04) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.99 each for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB0.34 each for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.23 (US$0.03) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.99 each for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB0.31 each for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS[5]”) attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB2.81 (US$0.39) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.44 each for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB2.33 (US$0.32) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.09 each for the fourth quarter of 2024.

[5] Each ADS represents ten ordinary shares.

Balance Sheets

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB9,898 million (US$1,364 million) as of March 31, 2025.

SOURCE: Zeekr