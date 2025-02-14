Zeekr Group announces the closing of strategic integrated transactions

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced the closing of Strategic Integration Transactions with Geely entities that was previously announced on November 14, 2024

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (“Zeekr Group” or the “Company”), the world’s leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced the closing of Strategic Integration Transactions with Geely entities that was previously announced on November 14, 2024. Following the completion of such transactions, Lynk & Co has become the Company’s indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary.

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to the Strategic Integration Transactions on November 14, 2024.

