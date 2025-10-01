Zeekr Group announces September 2025 delivery update

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for September 2025

In September, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 51,159 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, reflecting increases of 8.5% year-over-year and 14.1% compared to the previous month. Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 18,257 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 32,902 vehicles. This achievement was made possible by the trust and support of over 2.1 million cumulative users.

On September 8, Lynk & Co launched its first mid-to-large hybrid sedan, the Lynk & Co 10 EM-P, featuring smart electric AWD, centimeter-level LiDAR, and the NVIDIA Thor chip powering the G-Pilot H7 intelligent driving solution. The Lynk & Co 10 EM-P’s debut also introduced the LYNK Flyme Auto 2 smart cockpit system with AI-powered, human-like interaction. This winning combination of high-performance features and AI-powered smart cockpit positions the Lynk & Co 10 EM-P for a strong showing in the hybrid market.

On September 29, Zeekr unveiled its new flagship luxury SUV, the Zeekr 9X. Built on the innovative SEA-S architecture, the Zeekr 9X debuts the SEA super hybrid system and G-Pilot intelligent driving assistance, setting new benchmarks for range, charging, and performance. The Zeekr 9X comes with the Haohan AI Digital Chassis and Haohan Safety Armor, ensuring smooth highway comfort, strong rough-terrain stability, and exceptional safety performance. The Zeekr 9X has a spacious three-row, six-seat cabin, that boasts premium amenities, including Cloud Lounge seats, a 17-inch OLED screen, and a 3,800W Naim audio system, for a luxury cabin experience.

