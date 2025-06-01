Zeekr Group announces May 2025 delivery update

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for May 2025

In May, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 46,538 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, reflecting a 15.2% year-over-year growth and 12.6% increase compared to the previous month. This accomplishment was realized thanks to the trust and support of nearly 1.95 million users. In particular, the Zeekr brand delivered 18,908 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 27,630 vehicles.

SOURCE: Zeekr