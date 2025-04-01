Zeekr Group announces March 2025 delivery update

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for March 202

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (“Zeekr Group” or the “Company”), the world’s leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for March 2025.

In March, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 40,715 vehicles from its two brands, Zeekr and Lynk & Co, thanks to the trust and support of over 1.86 million users. The Zeekr brand delivered 15,422 vehicles, representing increases of 18.5% year-over-year and 9.9% month-over-month. Meanwhile, Lynk & Co brand delivered 25,293 vehicles, recording growth of 28.6% year-over-year, with 56.3% of deliveries coming from NEV models.

On March 18, Zeekr Group unveiled its Zeekr G-Pilot intelligent driving system, powered by AI, big data, advanced SoCs, and a robust E/E architecture. The solution reinforces Zeekr Group’s industry leadership in safety and autonomous driving innovation, featuring industry-first technologies like the General Automated Evasion System (G-AES) and Full-Capacity Vehicle-to-Parking (V2P) intelligent drive.

SOURCE: Zeekr