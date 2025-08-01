Zeekr Group announces July 2025 delivery update

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for July 2025

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (“Zeekr Group” or the “Company”), the world’s leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for July 2025.

In July, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 44,193 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, representing increases of 19.7% year-over-year and 2.7% month-over-month. This achievement was made possible by the trust and support of over 2 million cumulative users. Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 16,977 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 27,216 vehicles.

On July 9, Zeekr Group introduced its groundbreaking Super Hybrid Technologies, built on the Company’s new full-stack SEA-S platform. This next-generation system features a revolutionary 900V high-voltage architecture and tri-silicon carbide-powered e-motors paired with a CATL Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery, setting industry benchmarks for charging speeds, acceleration, and noise and vibration control.

The Zeekr 9X will be the first model in the Zeekr lineup to incorporate this technology, delivering an impressive peak output of 1,030kW and 0-100 km/h acceleration in under 3.1 seconds. The Zeekr 9X also supports ultra-fast charging, achieving a 20% to 80% charge in approximately 9 minutes and a 10% to 80% charge in just 10.3 minutes, marking a major leap in performance and user experience.

