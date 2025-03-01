Zeekr Group announces February 2025 delivery update

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for February 2025

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (“Zeekr Group” or the “Company”), the world’s leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for February 2025.

In February 2025, Zeekr Group achieved a total of 31,277 vehicle deliveries across its two brands. Of these, the Company delivered 14,039 Zeekr brand vehicles, representing a 86.9% year-over-year increase and a 17.6% growth compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, following the completion of the Lynk & Co acquisition in February, the Company delivered 17,238 Lynk & Co brand vehicles, marking a 30.5% year-over-year growth compared to deliveries of Lynk & Co brand vehicles prior to the acquisition, with 47.9% of deliveries coming from NEV models.

SOURCE: Zeekr