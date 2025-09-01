Zeekr Group announces August 2025 delivery update

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company"), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for August 2025

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (“Zeekr Group” or the “Company”), the world’s leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for August 2025.

In August, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 44,843 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, reflecting increases of 10.6% year-over-year and 1.5% compared to the previous month. Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 17,626 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 27,217 vehicles. This achievement was made possible by the trust and support of over 2 million cumulative users.

