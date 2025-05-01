Zeekr Group announces April 2025 delivery update

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for April 2025

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (“Zeekr Group” or the “Company”), the world’s leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its delivery results for April 2025.

In April, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 41,316 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, marking a 1.5% increase compared to the previous month. This achievement was made possible by the trust and support of over 1.9 million users. Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 13,727 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 27,589 vehicles.

The Zeekr 7GT, the brand’s second shooting brake, was launched in China on April 15, 2025. Equipped with advanced silicon carbide-powered e-motors, the vehicle achieves 0-100 km/h acceleration in merely 2.95 seconds under rolling start conditions. With exceptional performance and world-class safety features, the Zeekr 7GT is poised for a strong showing in global markets.

Zeekr Group also unveiled its flagship luxury SUV, the Zeekr 9X, at the Shanghai Auto Show. As the first hybrid model under the Zeekr brand, the Zeekr 9X sets new benchmarks in design, performance, and electrification, marking a major leap forward for the brand. This groundbreaking model is slated for a global launch in the third quarter of 2025.

On April 28, the Lynk & Co brand began deliveries of the Lynk & Co 900, a large six-seater family SUV. Built on the powerful SPA Evo platform, the top-tier variant is equipped with the G-Pilot H7 package, featuring NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Thor computing platform with an industry-leading 700 TOPS of processing power. With its expansive interior, cutting-edge technology, and thrilling performance, the model has already garnered over 40,000 pre-orders since its debut in December.

