Zapmap adds PoGo charging points to its platform

PoGo, the ultra-rapid EV charging network, is now live on the Zapmap app and desktop map after becoming a Zapmap live data partner

PoGo, the ultra-rapid EV charging network, is now live on the Zapmap app and desktop map after becoming a Zapmap live data partner. The partnership means electric car drivers now have visibility of all PoGo charging points – present and future – in Zapmap’s UK-wide charge point map. This includes all PoGo charging locations, key information about each charge point, and 24/7 live availability status, so that drivers know when a charge point is available. PoGo continues to revolutionise the EV charging landscape, offering drivers the latest in market leading EV charging technology partnered with a convenient and reliable service whilst charging. With planned deployment of 2,000 ultra-rapid DC chargers over the next four years, PoGo is dedicated to making ‘on-the-go’ charging more accessible and reliable than ever before.

With over a million downloads, Zapmap is the go-to app for EV drivers in the UK, offering a simple yet robust set of features for drivers to find chargers, plan routes and pay for charging. Over the years, Zapmap has established the most comprehensive map and dataset of EV charging points in the UK, with more than 95% of public charging locations mapped and over 70% of charge points displaying 24/7 live availability status. Zapmap is also an independent authority providing industry data to demonstrate the growth of the UK’s public charging network. Its most recent figures from the end of August 2023 show that there were 48,450 electric vehicle charging points across the UK, a year-on-year increase of 42%.

Stuart Douglas, Managing Director of PoGo, says the Zapmap partnership is an important step for the new charging network which launched earlier this year: “PoGo is creating a charging experience for EV drivers that is simple to use and hassle-free, and having our charge points live on Zapmap makes it even easier for new and existing customers to find us, and find an EV charge point they can rely on.

“Our mission as a charge point operator is to support the UK’s switch to electric vehicles and Net Zero with an ambitious target of creating a network of over 2,000 ultra-modern, ultra-rapid charging stations in our first four years. Having already secured locations for 350 new high-power chargers we are excited for the future rollout of PoGo charging sites. We know this is significant progress and it is important that these charge points are accounted for in the official data produced by the industry. Our partnership with Zapmap will ensure this happens.”

Matt Lloyd, CPO Manager at Zapmap, says: “I’m really pleased to welcome PoGo on board as a Zapmap Live data partner. With PoGo chargers strategically located at retail, roadside and hospitality sites across the UK, the network is a valuable addition for Zapmap users up and down the country.

“It is so important for EV drivers to be able to see live availability status when searching for charge points and planning their journeys, so we are delighted to be working closely with PoGo to display live status on Zapmap.

“Alongside PoGo’s ambitious growth plans, this will be welcome news to EV drivers, as we know they love the existing live data on Zapmap, giving them more confidence as they get out and about in their EVs.”

PoGo’s chargers are also live on the roaming service Octopus Electroverse, and the PoGo team is making progress with a number of other partnerships to make the network even easier to access for EV drivers.

SOURCE: PoGo