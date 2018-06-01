Yves Caracatzanis becomes President of AVTOVAZ

Yves Caracatzanis takes the position of President & CEO at AVTOVAZ. His nomination was confirmed by the shareholders of the Company – Groupe Renault and Rostec – on April 16th, 2018. In the past two years Mr. Caracatzanis led Renault Romania and was President & CEO of Automobile Dacia SA until April 30th.

Nicolas Maure will continue his work in the position of Groupe Renault Senior Vice-President and Chairman of the Eurasia Region. Mr. Maure will keep close contact with AVTOVAZ in his second position as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

“I welcome Mr. Caracatzanis in his new position,” – says Nicolas Maure. – “Today AVTOVAZ and the LADA brand are in much healthier conditions than they were 2 years ago. But still there is a long way ahead to achieve all our objectives. Mr. Caracatzanis will lead the implementation of our ambitious mid-term plan, develop the LADA brand and the Company to develop our leading market position in Russia, grow export sales and drive sustainable improvements of the profitability of the Company. I am sure, that Mr. Caracatzanis’s successful record and highest competences will contribute to further growth of AVTOVAZ Group”.

“I’m proud to lead AVTOVAZ Group and the LADA brand”, – says Yves Caracatzanis. “Together with Mr. Maure we share the same business approaches – efficient processes, people, quality, safety and sustainable development. I realize the progress done over the past two years, especially the great commercial success of LADA Vesta and XRAY. AVTOVAZ will continue and strengthen the same business directions and social priorities in the years to come. I count on all the teams of the Company to contribute to AVTOVAZ and LADA brand development and success, within the Alliance”.

Yves Caracatzanis was born in 1964 in Marseille (France). He graduated with an engineering degree in the Ecole Centrale de Paris and began his career with Bossard Consultants and Hewlett Packard. In 1992, he joined Renault as a Logistics Organization Project Manager. He started working at the Flins plant in 1995 where he successively managed one Assembly Workshop, later the Paint Department and then the Quality Department. In 2005, he was appointed VP of Group Vehicle Prototype Engineering. In 2008, he took part in the establishment of the Group Supply Chain, and became Groupe Renault VP of the Global Supply Chain in 2010. In 2013 he was appointed VP for Production and Supply Chain Management within the Groupe Renault Eurasia Region. Since April 2016, he has been Managing Director of the Groupe Renault Romania and President & CEO of Automobile Dacia SA.

