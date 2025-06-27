Yutong’s 10,000th Central Asia vehicle rolls off, advancing green smart mobility

On June 26, Yutong’s 10,000th vehicle for Central Asian markets rolled off its electric bus production line

On June 26, Yutong’s 10,000th vehicle for Central Asian markets rolled off its electric bus production line. This achievement not only marks a pivotal milestone in Yutong’s global expansion but also demonstrates its robust momentum in the new energy commercial vehicle sector. Yutong’s key clients from Central Asia, senior executives, and media representatives witnessed the event.

Strategic growth: 10,000th vehicle delivery

Yutong has emerged as a leader in Central Asia’s competitive market through superior product quality, robust technical capabilities, and direct-service solutions. To date, Yutong has sold over 10,000 vehicles across five Central Asian countries, including more than 1,000 new energy vehicles, making it the leading Chinese bus brand and the largest new energy bus supplier in the region.

Mr. LI Haifeng, CEO of Yutong Central Asia, stated, “This milestone reinforces our commitment to leveraging technological innovation and integrated solutions to advance urban transportation modernization across Central Asia.”

Order breakthroughs: 2,000+ units secured

Building on its new energy technologies and localized services, Yutong has secured multiple major orders in Central Asia since early 2025. Notable projects include 700 diesel buses for Turkmenistan, 200 battery electric buses for Uzbekistan, and a mixed fleet of 95 CNG buses, 57 vans, and 15 coaches for Kyrgyzstan.

At this historic moment, Yutong proudly announces a new 1,000-unit order from Kazakhstan, marking a remarkable achievement of surpassing 2,000 vehicle sales in the Central Asian market within just six months. The new Kazakhstan order will be manufactured and assembled at the Yutong-QazTehna CKD factory, a joint venture facility co-established with local partners in Kazakhstan. Representatives from both parties signed the production agreement on-site during the event.

Ms. УАХИТОВА UAKHITOVA, representative of Kazakhstan’s QazTehna factory, praised Yutong’s impact: “As a global leader in public transport, Yutong has earned widespread recognition from the Kazakh government, businesses, and citizens alike, thanks to its superior product quality, exceptional project execution, and deep respect for local markets.”

Yutong has also played a pivotal role in accelerating urban transportation transformation in Uzbekistan. Mr. Shadiev Ikram Ubaydullaevich, Chief Expert of Tashkent Public Transport Company, highly commended Yutong’s contributions to green mobility: “Yutong’s new energy buses are now operating successfully in Tashkent, providing invaluable insights for our green transit pilot. They have significantly reduced urban transport emissions, supporting our ‘Uzbekistan — 2030’ strategy.”

Future focus: accelerating green mobility in Central Asia

The 10,000th vehicle delivery underscores Yutong’s persistent focus on technological innovation, product value enhancement, and service assurance. Globally, Yutong has sold over 230,000 new energy commercial vehicles across 60+ countries, providing robust support for sustainable development in global transportation.

Moving forward, Yutong will continue to prioritize innovation, align closely with market demands, and refine its product portfolios to further empower eco-friendly public mobility systems worldwide.

SOURCE: Yutong