Yunex Traffic to support Wallbox to achieve high availability standards for rapid EV charger network

Yunex Traffic is now providing comprehensive aftercare services across the UK for Wallbox, a global leader in EV charger technology

Yunex Traffic has been awarded a contract by Wallbox to service its rapidly expanding network of rapid and ultra-rapid Supernova electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the UK. Yunex Traffic’s nationwide team of service engineers will carry out a range of servicing tasks, including corrective and preventative maintenance visits, as well as installation and commissioning of the rapid chargers.

With more than one million chargers already installed globally, Wallbox is one of the world’s leading EV charger manufacturers, supplying a wide range of innovative solutions that meet the varying needs of drivers and businesses. Yunex Traffic’s service and maintenance support will ensure that the rapid and ultra-rapid charger network will deliver the high levels of availability required by the UK’s new Public Charge Point Regulations.

Ensuring the reliability of our charging network is a top priority for Wallbox, and our partnership with Yunex Traffic will help maintain the highest standards for EV drivers across the UK. Their expertise will support the growth of our rapid and ultra-rapid charger network, ensuring that customers can access efficient, high-performance charging whenever they need it. Xavier Martin, VP of Technology, Wallbox

We are delighted to be working with manufacturers such as Wallbox to provide service and support across the UK. With expertise in the delivery, installation, maintenance and operation of EVCI (EV charging infrastructure), our teams maintain well over 2,000 chargers in cities throughout the UK. We look forward to working closely with Wallbox to provide the service support needed to help them achieve the 99% reliability rate required by the new Public Charge Point regulations. Wilke Reints, Managing Director, Yunex Traffic UK

Operating from 17 regional service centres across the UK, Yunex Traffic’s field engineers will deliver a range of warranty and maintenance services from the company’s EVCI portfolio.

They will be supported by the company’s in-house service operations centre. Staffed around the clock by an experienced team, the centre provides a range of support services. This includes incident management and remote monitoring, so that any issues are quickly identified and resolved, either remotely or by dispatching an engineer to site, to ensure high availability of the charger network.

SOURCE: Yunex Traffic