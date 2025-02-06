Yunex Traffic to provide UK-wide maintenance support for CTEK charger network

Yunex Traffic has been awarded a contract by CTEK to join its network of service providers, delivering reactive support for the company’s rapidly growing network of AC electric vehicle (EV) chargers

Yunex Traffic has been awarded a contract by CTEK to join its network of service providers, delivering reactive support for the company’s rapidly growing network of AC electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Response times will be as fast as four hours where there is a significant health and safety risk, with Yunex Traffic’s nationwide team of service engineers carrying out a range of repair and maintenance services.

CTEK is a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions and brings considerable experience and expertise to the development and supply of safe EV chargers. With headquarters in Sweden and a dedicated UK sales and support team, the company supplies local authorities, energy companies, businesses, parking companies, and private individuals with world-class chargers, characterised by safety, dependability, and ease of use.

We are delighted to be working with manufacturers such as CTEK to provide support services. With unrivalled expertise in the delivery, installation, maintenance and operation of EVCI (EV charging infrastructure), our teams maintain well over 2,000 chargers in cities throughout the UK. We look forward to working closely with CTEK to provide the support needed to help them achieve the 99% reliability rate required by the new Public Charge Point regulations. Wilke Reints, Managing Director, Yunex Traffic UK

Operating from 17 regional service centres across the UK, Yunex Traffic’s field engineers will deliver support services for CTEK’s growing charger network.

We are delighted to welcome Yunex Traffic to our service support network, who are helping to maintain our EV chargers out in the field.

Their excellent service levels, nationwide coverage, and the fact that they’re great people to work with make them a really welcome addition to the network. We share the same values when it comes to customer service, reliability, and delivery, so we know our customers are in great hands. Stewart Allen, Head of Support, CTEK

The field team will be supported by the company’s in-house service operations centre. Staffed round the clock by an experienced team, the centre provides a range of support services. This includes incident management and remote monitoring, so that any issues are quickly identified and resolved, either remotely or by dispatching an engineer to site, to ensure high availability of the charger network.

