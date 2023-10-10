Yunex Traffic supports Bristol Airport on its road to net zero

Yunex Traffic has supplied new rapid DC chargers to support Bristol Airport’s growing electric vehicle fleet

Yunex Traffic has supplied, commissioned and will maintain rapid DC chargers to meet the needs of Bristol Airport’s airside electric vehicle (EV) fleet. The company is providing full, ongoing service and maintenance support, to ensure the high availability levels that are required for operational performance at one of the UK’s major regional airports.

Having reached its carbon neutral goal four years ahead of schedule in 2021, Bristol Airport is now focused on becoming net zero airport operations by 2030. There are many elements of the airport’s operations that will include transit buses, ground handling and security vehicles, and the availability of a reliable charging infrastructure network.

Supporting Bristol Airport on its road to net zero

We are pleased to be working so closely with Bristol Airport and to have supplied new rapid chargers for the airport’s electric vehicles. The service and support we will provide on an ongoing basis will be critical both the ensuring their optimum performance and supporting the airport’s efficient operations and ambitious net zero goals. Wilke Reints, Managing Director of Yunex Traffic in the UK We are delighted that another project has been completed, helping us to work towards our net zero goals. The collaboration with Yunex Traffic in providing the electric DC rapid chargers is essential in the busy airside aircraft operating area and assists the efficiency with aircraft turnarounds. Richard Withey, Energy Efficiency Manager, Bristol Airport

The importance of effective support for Bristol Airport reflects the national charging infrastructure picture, where a national network of chargers is vital to meeting the demands of the growing number of EVs on the UK’s roads. However, these chargers must be effectively and efficiently serviced and maintained to ensure high availability, and to give drivers confidence in the network as a whole.

To support these needs, Yunex Traffic has established a nationwide network of experienced and highly trained engineers, each one providing high quality support services to ensure there is a functioning charger network delivering the required levels of availability are achieved to meet its performance and sustainability objectives.

Future-proofing the EV charging infrastructure

As Bristol Airport’s airside electric fleet grows, the EV charging infrastructure programme is also expanding, with the latest phase seeing Yunex Traffic supply and commission rapid DC chargers, which will service the airport’s current requirements. These chargers are in addition to a number of Alfen AC units that Yunex Traffic has already installed, both airside and landside.

The latest Efacec 60kW DC charger provides a future-proof, modular charging solution, with the option to simply upgrade the units to 90kW or 120kW charging to meet the needs of the airport’s growing fleet, or high voltage electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Yunex Traffic