Yunex Traffic launches Yutraffic Actis, the next generation traffic signal

New Yutraffic Actis traffic signals are 50% lighter and use 50% less energy than current signals, providing significant benefits to local authorities

Following the successful completion of on-street trials, Yunex Traffic has announced the launch of Yutraffic Actis, the all-new traffic signal range which will replace Yunex Traffic’s Helios signals. Actis signals are 50% lighter and consume 50% less energy, with this innovative product representing a real step change in sustainability, technology, value, and performance.

The launch of Actis represents the next generation in the evolution of traffic signals, and will enable local authorities to further reduce the use and cost of energy, drive installation and maintenance efficiencies, including reduced on-street disruption, and improve their carbon footprint.

Plastic parts manufactured from 100% recycled materials

The product’s innovative design features a predominance of plastic body parts, with its aspect bodies, rear hatches, doors and backing boards, all manufactured from 100% recycled materials. And there are no combined parts, so at the end of its life the components can be separated into different material types to allow 100% recycling.

Behind the substantial reduction in energy consumption is a completely new optical system, which uses the latest LED technology, a coloured outer dome lens and a highly optimised series of lenses, with this innovative solution also focusing light on the desired location, minimising the need for vertical adjustment.

Actis sets new industry standards, with innovation evident in every element of the product’s design and performance. From new optical and mounting systems to the unibody design and reduced power consumption, Actis delivers sustainability, performance, and cost benefits at every stage.

Meticulously researched, planned, and developed, and exhaustively tested, the introduction of Actis responds at a local level to meet transport authorities’ needs and at a global level to the growing climate emergency, reflecting our mission to help cities and public authorities build a greener transportation future. Wilke Reints, Managing Director Yunex Traffic UK

Easy installation for both new schemes and retrofit projects

To ensure easy installation, and minimum on-street disruption, Actis features a completely new pintle and bracket mounting system, which means that signal heads can be quickly mounted and positioned closer to the pole, providing a cleaner, enhanced appearance.

Actis signal heads can also be retrofitted to existing installations, enabling authorities to benefit immediately from the product’s power savings and carbon reductions. This also allows them to replace any existing halogen lamp units with the next generation of efficient LED technology, staving off any operational threat from the obsolescence of halogen lamps. The reduction in product weight of around 50%, also means that handling Actis on site is safer, faster, and easier, leading to less traffic disruption during installation phases.

Also featuring a wide range of aspects, the option to integrate air quality sensors, tool free maintenance and a significant reduction in packaging materials, Actis sets new benchmarks in sustainability, technology, safety, and maintenance. The complete unit will be manufactured at Yunex Traffic’s award-winning production facility in Poole.

SOURCE: Yunex Traffic