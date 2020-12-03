Your World. My BMW. The new-generation app for BMW customers. Now available in 30 European markets, China and Korea

Ever since the introduction of the BMW i Remote app in 2013, followed by the BMW Connected app, BMW has offered its customers the option of effortless connectivity between their smartphone and vehicle. A new-generation app is now available to customers in 30 European markets, China and Korea: the My BMW App features a new-look design, intuitive and simplified user experience, and new services to support individual electromobility.

“With the new app generation, we are taking a further step in extending the digital customer experience around our vehicles and thus meeting the increased customer demand for digital services and functions,” said Peter Henrich, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Customer. “With the My BMW App and the

MINI App, we seamlessly integrate our vehicles into the digital lifestyle of our customers. Both apps offer a lot of useful content both for the daily use of the vehicle and in the personal interaction with us as a brand, which we are continuously expanding”.

Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development, Technical Operations, adds: “My BMW and the MINI App set the standard for usability, safety and reliability. User feedback and information on the behaviour of users of the previous generation of the app were critical to the development process. The two apps include popular and frequently used functions, and the new platform allows us to continuously add new functionality, adapted to our customers’ needs.”

Summary of highlights

The My BMW App is the new universal interface to the vehicle. It displays information on the status of the vehicle and, depending on the equipment, allows functions to be activated remotely (e.g. to locate the vehicle, lock and unlock the doors, or monitor the vehicle surroundings (Remote 3D View)).

is the new universal interface to the vehicle. It displays information on the status of the vehicle and, depending on the equipment, allows functions to be activated remotely (e.g. to locate the vehicle, lock and unlock the doors, or monitor the vehicle surroundings (Remote 3D View)). Destinations are easy to find via the integrated search function and can be sent directly from the app to the vehicle’s navigation system. It is also possible to transmit destinations from third-party apps. The map shows the current traffic situation, filling stations and charging stations, as well as parking options.

Customers are informed of available Remote Software Upgrades via the

My BMW App and can easily download these upgrades at home before transferring them to and installing them in the vehicle. With Remote Software Upgrades, the BMW Group offers customers with BMW Operating System 7 new and improved digital features on a regular basis and the ability to ensure that their vehicle software is always up to date.

via the My BMW App and can easily download these upgrades at home before transferring them to and installing them in the vehicle. With Remote Software Upgrades, the BMW Group offers customers with BMW Operating System 7 new and improved digital features on a regular basis and the ability to ensure that their vehicle software is always up to date. The BMW Digital Key , which turns an iPhone into a vehicle key, offers convenient set-up via the My BMW App in just a few steps (the necessary hardware needs to be available in the vehicle). The BMW can then be used without a physical key and this access can be shared with up to five other people. If desired, restricted rights, such as a reduced maximum speed, can also be applied when sending a key – perfect for novice drivers.

, which turns an iPhone into a vehicle key, offers convenient set-up via the My BMW App in just a few steps (the necessary hardware needs to be available in the vehicle). The BMW can then be used without a physical key and this access can be shared with up to five other people. If desired, restricted rights, such as a reduced maximum speed, can also be applied when sending a key – perfect for novice drivers. With My BMW, Amazon Alexa can be used in vehicles with BMW Operating System 7. Once the customer has linked their Amazon account in the app, they can use the voice assistant in the vehicle by saying the activation word “Alexa” or at the touch of a button. Customers can use this voice control to play music, access news, control compatible smart home devices and access thousands of skills. Alexa is initially available in Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy and Great Britain. The voice service will be rolled out in more countries from March 2021.

can be used in vehicles with BMW Operating System 7. Once the customer has linked their Amazon account in the app, they can use the voice assistant in the vehicle by saying the activation word “Alexa” or at the touch of a button. Customers can use this voice control to play music, access news, control compatible smart home devices and access thousands of skills. Alexa is initially available in Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy and Great Britain. The voice service will be rolled out in more countries from March 2021. The app offers additional features for electrified BMW vehicles , including an improved overview of the electric range, charging status and charging history. Customers can use the charge and climate timer to optimise the charging process by defining specific time slots for charging and set departure times. Pre-conditioning is also available (to heat the vehicle in winter or cool it in summer, for example) for enhanced comfort.

, including an improved overview of the electric range, charging status and charging history. Customers can use the charge and climate timer to optimise the charging process by defining specific time slots for charging and set departure times. Pre-conditioning is also available (to heat the vehicle in winter or cool it in summer, for example) for enhanced comfort. With the introduction of BMW Points , customers will be rewarded for electric driving in a BMW plugin hybrid model: customers collect points and can then redeem them for free charging time from BMW Charging . The My BMW App allows customers to keep track of their BMW Points and to manage them. BMW Points is already available in Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

, customers will be rewarded for electric driving in a BMW plugin hybrid model: customers collect points and can then redeem them for free charging time from . The My BMW App allows customers to keep track of their BMW Points and to manage them. BMW Points is already available in Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Personalisation: Once linked with a personal BMW ID , individual preferences can be set in any current BMW vehicle quickly and automatically. Thanks to the My BMW App, logging in is now even easier – instead of manually entering a username and password, customers can simply scan a QR code to securely transfer their user settings. Users can also choose a profile picture via the app, which is now automatically transferred to the vehicle.

, individual preferences can be set in any current BMW vehicle quickly and automatically. Thanks to the My BMW App, logging in is now even easier – instead of manually entering a username and password, customers can simply scan a QR code to securely transfer their user settings. Users can also choose a profile picture via the app, which is now automatically transferred to the vehicle. The My BMW App offers easy access to the BMW ecosystem. It can be used to contact BMW Service Partners directly, and customers can keep an eye on their vehicle’s service requirements in the app. Service appointments can be made directly from the app if needed. BMW Roadside Assistance can also be contacted via the app in the event of problems with the vehicle. If consent is given, the service personnel will see the location of the vehicle and its status so that immediate over-the-air assistance can be provided. At the same time, customers can track the service vehicle’s journey. The app also offers easy access to the BMW ConnectedDrive Store and the BMW Online Shop.

The new-generation app can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. By mid-2021, My BMW will be available in 23 languages and more than 40 countries, including the USA, Canada, Brazil and Mexico, as well as additional markets in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE: BMW Group