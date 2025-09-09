YFORE debuts multiple smart mobility solutions at IAA Mobility 2025

From September 9 to 12, 2025, YFORE makes its debut at IAA Mobility 2025, showcasing four major product lines: Smart Mirror, Intelligent Cockpit, Intelligent Access and Intelligent Mechatronics, including digital mirror, digital car key, UWB kick sensor, UWB child presence detection, wireless charging, and ceiling screen

From September 9 to 12, 2025, YFORE makes its debut at IAA MOBILITY 2025, showcasing four major product lines: Smart Mirror, Intelligent Cockpit, Intelligent Access and Intelligent Mechatronics, including digital mirror, digital car key, UWB kick sensor, UWB child presence detection, wireless charging, and ceiling screen.

As a leading Chinese Tier1 automotive electronics supplier in China, YFORE is committed to driving the digital and intelligent transformation of the automotive industry through innovation. This exhibition marks the company’s first overseas appearance, aiming to assist global OEMs in deploying the next generation of smart vehicles.

Enhanced vision: Digital mirrors ensure safety for the era of smart driving

In the new era of smart driving, a wider and clearer field of view has become crucial for enhancing safety, making digital mirrors increasingly favored by OEMs. YFORE’s Camera Monitor System (CMS) offers a comprehensive product lineup including cameras, interior digital mirrors, and exterior digital mirrors.YFORE’s CMS delivers a wider field of view to minimize blind spots and ensure a clear image in adverse conditions such as rain, fog, and nighttime driving. Additionally, during high-speed driving, its automatic vision assistance enhances driving safety by optimizing the scene display.

As China’s leading supplier of digital mirrors, YFORE has cooparated with 15+ OEMs across 60+ models, maintaining the No. 1 market share in Category I CMS for eight consecutive years(data source: shujubang.com).

The newly showcased ultra-slim interior digital mirror breaks industry appearance limits with its integrated ultra-narrow bezel and ultra-thin thickness, featuring an industry-leading high-resolution camera. Beyond standard LC/EC anti-dimming features, YFORE has introduced MiniLED backlight technology to deliver a more comfortable visual experience, optimizing driving visibility and safety for diverse driving scenarios.

The highlight of YFORE’s side mirror solutions at IAA is the MiniLED side digital mirror. It delivers display quality comparable to premium consumer electronics, and features intelligent viewing-angle assistance that automatically adjusts during reversing and turning maneuvers—lowering the perspective for parking and widening the field of view for corners. Equipped with high-resolution, contamination detection, and automatic heating, it ensures reliable performance in rain or snow, significantly enhancing safety and usability under extreme conditions.

Next-gen digital car key system: Enabling a more precise, secure and reliable smart-entry experience

The next generation digital key showcased by YFORE departs from traditional implementations by deeply coupling Ultra-Wideband (UWB), BLE Channel Sounding and SparkLink SLE technologies. The solution delivers decimetre-level positioning accuracy, eliminating the repeated unlock/lock phenomenon and user opening the door with delays caused by inaccurate localization. It stably starts locating the user from 30 meters away, initiate the welcome function at 8 meters, and automactially unlock at 2 meters, providing an ultra-smooth and elegant vehicle access experience.

YFORE’s digital car key supports NFC cards and mobile wallet functions, complying with protocols such as CCC, ICCE, and ICCOA. Users can store NFC cards in wallet applications on Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi devices, allowing their phones to function as car keys even when the battery is low, serving as an emergency key.

Leveraging Time-of-Flight (ToF) measurements from both UWB and BLE Channel Sounding, YFORE has upgraded security architecture. Precise timestamping blocks relay attacks, erecting a robust and reliable shield for users’ personal data.

Additionally, YFORE has extended a range of rich functions and applications based on the reuse of UWB hardware, such as UWB kick sensors, child presence detection, and sentry mode, enhancing module utilization and providing users with more cutting-edge and practical features.

Wireless charging: efficient power supply for multiple uses

In the field of in-vehicle wireless charging, YFORE showcased solutions that include the all new magnetic and supercharging technologies. YFORE’s wireless chargers fully support the latest Qi 2.2, Qi 2.0, and Qi 1.3 protocols, ensuring compatibility for various devices. Supporting mainstream power modes of MPP 25W, 15W, and EPP 15W, it meets the needs for magnetic and fast charging. Furthermore, private protocols boost power to 50W, significantly reducing charging times and saving users valuable waiting time.

On the safety front, the devices are equipped with multiple protective mechanisms, including FOD foreign object detection, OVP over-voltage protection, OCP over-current protection, and OTP over-temperature protection, effectively ensuring the safety of both devices and users. In terms of system compatibility, optional Autosar or Autosar network management functions can be integrated, easily fitting into various application scenarios.

Moreover, YFORE’s wireless charger integrates the NFC function. With a lot of experience in getting NFC Forum certifications, it can do even more things. It works with many devices like smartphones, wireless earbuds, and smart key fobs. This truly makes it a “one charger for many uses” product. It gives users a convenient, efficient, and safe wireless charging experience and leads the industry’s technological upgrade trend.

Smart ceiling screen & remote control lead interaction revolution

YFORE debuted its “Effortless Control, Unlimited Entertainment” interactive entertainment solution in 2025 IAA. It comes with a Smart Ceiling Display and a Directional Remote Control. This combined system offers an immersive experience through smooth interaction.

With near-zero bezel, this 17.3-inch second-row display delivers cinematic visual experiences through its 3K ultra-high-definition resolution and AI-powered image enhancement. Dual-certified by TÜV Rheinland (Low Blue Light + Flicker-Free), it balances stunning visuals with eye protection. Engineered for longevity and safety:

30,000-cycle open/close durability

36dB whisper-quiet operation

Dual anti-pinch sensors with intelligent obstacle detection

This combination of premium craftsmanship and robust engineering redefines intelligent in-cabin experiences.

The directional remote combines the functions and experience of wireless mouse and laser pointer. You can use it to tap, drag, and swipe with pixel – level accuracy, which makes interacting with the screen more natural and efficient. Whether you’re watching movies or playing games, it can handle all kinds of activities easily. Even for games like fruit slicing that need low latency interactions, it works well. The combination of YFORE’s ceiling screen and the directional remote is expected to start a new trend in how we interact in-vehicles.

