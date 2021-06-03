Yes, it’s true. An all-new compact pickup is coming to the Built Ford Tough lineup: the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick

Months of rumors, spy shots and speculation have all led to this moment. It’s true – Ford is adding an all-new compact pickup to the lineup, and it’s called Maverick

Bringing a rebirth of a classic name and the creation of a new choice for truck customers, the all-new Ford Maverick makes its debut on June 8 with the help of actress Gabrielle Union. She will show-off the all-new truck on her own Instagram and TikTok channels, on Ford’s social channels as well as on Hulu. The Maverick will be Ford’s first vehicle to debut on its new U.S. TikTok channel.

Get a closer look of the all-new Maverick on June 8 at ford.com.

