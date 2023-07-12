Yanfeng publishes its 2022 ESG Report

Continuous commitment for a sustainable future

Yanfeng, one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers, today published its 2022 sustainability report which documents the company’s activities in all Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) areas that form part of its sustainability strategy.

The report also reinforces Yanfeng’s support for the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption. In addition, the report summarizes the company’s social commitments and supply chain.

“At Yanfeng, sustainability plays an important role in everything that we do – from product development through production,” said Gunnar Büchter, Vice President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng.

Yanfeng has a sustainable product portfolio. The company also focuses on renewable energy when manufacturing components at its plants. In Europe, all 12 plants have switched over to renewable energy during the last year. Globally, the company has a goal of covering 100% of total energy consumption by renewable energy sources by 2030.

Low-CO2 operation for a sustainable future

The company intends to reduce its CO2 footprint in the long-term and is pursuing the goal of achieving net zero emissions in scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and in scope 3 by 2050. To achieve these goals, Yanfeng has taken the initial step of implementing software for tracking carbon emissions. This has been developed with support from a consulting company. The program, which is now being implemented across the company, measures and optimizes the CO2 impact Yanfeng’s operations have on climate change.

This ensures that a consistent and standardized system is used both for internal monitoring and as the basis for external reporting.

Decarbonization of the supply chain and responsible procurement

Yanfeng is continually focused on achieving its sustainability goals to minimize environmental impact. Sustainability is foundational and all stakeholders are working together towards the common ESG goals of the company.

“Decarbonization is a priority for Yanfeng and one of the most important pillars of our ESG strategy. Our sustainability goals are based on the Science-based Targets Initiative. The decarbonization of our supply chain and responsible procurement are also important for us,” added Büchter, who is also responsible for procurement in Europe and North America.

To increase transparency along the supply chain and identify and eliminate risks at an early stage, the company has also been an active member of the of the VDA (Automotive Industry Association) Responsible Chain Initiative since 2022.

SOURCE: Yanfeng