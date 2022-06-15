Yanfeng honors its suppliers in Europe

13 top suppliers receive awards for excellent performance

Yanfeng (YF), a leading global automotive supplier, recognized the excellent performance of its European suppliers with its annual Supplier Awards. During a ceremony at the company’s European Headquarters in Neuss, a total of 13 suppliers yesterday received the awards in two categories.

With one “Distinguished Supplier” and twelve “Supplier Excellence” winners in five sub-categories, YF evaluated its suppliers according to several criteria. The company’s vision of technology and innovation, as well as sustainability, were particularly important. Moreover, quality, cost, service and customer satisfaction were also assessed.

“With our annual award we recognize the outstanding performance of our best partners during the past year”, said James Bos, Vice President Global Procurement at YF. “Our suppliers play an important role in our success in delivering and exceeding our customers’ expectations. Therefore, we want to honor their performance with these awards – especially at this unique time in our industry.”

In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact supply chains. The major global challenges in the automotive business and the current industry environment remained unchanged.

“In light of all that is going on in the industry, sustainability continues to become increasingly important throughout the world. It has emerged as a key selection criterion for all global customers. Yanfeng’s focus is to develop sustainable products and processes to reduce our carbon footprint. Most importantly, we want to achieve our goal of carbon neutrality as fast as possible,” explained Gunnar Buechter, Vice President Sustainability at YF, who is also responsible for Procurement in Europe and South Africa.

The Supplier Awards event focused on the hard work and consistent efforts of companies across YF’s supply base.

“There’s no denying that our industry continues to face challenges, but after the year we’ve been through together, it’s more important than ever that we take the time to show our appreciation to our suppliers,” Buechter added.

The award recipients from Europe were:

Distinguished Supplier Award:

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH, Germany

Supplier Excellence Award – Quality:

Industrias Alegre S.A., Spain

Supplier Excellence Award – Customer Satisfaction:

DSSI International, LLC Slovakia

SIGIT d.o.o., Serbia

Supplier Excellence Award – Sustainability:

HOFFMANN + VOSS GmbH, Germany

Supplier Excellence Award – Technology and Innovation:

SemsoTec GmbH, Germany

Lightworks GmbH, Germany

Supplier Excellence Award – Service:

CTP, Czech Republic

Milsped d.o.o., Serbia

Prewave GmbH, Austria

Schneider Electric SE, France

SPARETECH GmbH, Germany

Weber GmbH & Co. KG, Germany

SOURCE: Yanfeng