Yanfeng China selects ELIX PC/ABS 5130 for interior parts of the new Buick GL8

Yanfeng China, a leading supplier of automotive interior parts for premium OEMs, has selected ELIX Polymers PC/ABS 5130 for interior parts of the new SGM Buick GL8. This follows a close collaboration between Yanfeng, Sinochem and ELIX Polymers to develop and industrialise several interior components.

The parts include the seat back panel, seat armrest, LCD screen frame and other highly demanding interior parts. The ELIX PC/ABS 5130 material was chosen for these applications as it meets the GM material standards, provides high heat and impact resistance, and excellent paintability. It also has low emissions and odour, and high flowability, so it can be easily injected into thin-walled parts with low cycle times.

ELIX PC/ABS 5130 is approved by many global automotive OEMs and has been used for several exterior and interior applications with high material requirements for many years. In 2023, ELIX developed a more sustainable version called ELIX E-LOOP PC/ABS 5130 MR, which contains mechanically recycled feedstocks to reduce its environmental footprint. ELIX Polymers offers a wide range of ABS/PC and PC/ABS in prime and sustainable versions. All materials are available in different colours and can be modified according to each project’s material requirements.

