Yanfeng Automotive Interiors to unveil the ‘next living space’ at 2017 IAA International Motor Show

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the global leader in automotive interiors, will unveil its eXperience in Motion (XiM18) vehicle interior concept, at the upcoming IAA International Motor Show from September 12-24, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany. Featuring more than 30 innovative product and process solutions for the next generation of electric and autonomous driving cars, the concept demonstrates the way people will experience vehicle interiors in future. In different interior driving modes of the vehicle, the company is presenting the next living space where look, feel and function are seamlessly integrated.

Increasing connectivity and new forms of car ownership and mobility such as e-cars, autonomous driving, or car sharing are now rapidly changing perceptions of transportation and mobility. Considering all these global megatrends in addition to non-traditional automakers whoare radically changing the face of mobility, YFAI presents advancements which enable completely new ways of in-vehicle engagement.

“With our XiM18, we answer the question of what will people do in their vehicle, if they no longer have to drive?” said Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer for YFAI. “In the future, if the driver no longer has to drive, the car will become the next living space. The XiM18 exemplifies how we are redefining the way people can relax, work and play in their car today and decades from now. Our new generation concept shows how we lead interior design and our solution to future requirements for electric vehicles and autonomous driving.”

The concept shows in various driving modes how interior functionality inside the vehicle will fundamentally change and provides a new range of flexibility to fulfill lifestyle needs and provide more personal space and quality time to relax, work or simply watch a movie. It also demonstrates YFAI’s total interior integration capabilities.

The forward-looking interior concept, as well as numerous other product innovations, such as functional surfaces or a real glass center stack, prove that the company is at the forefront of defining car2human interaction.

From lightweight structures to smart and adaptive functions

Highlights which YFAI is showcasing at this year’s IAA include smart and functional surfaces. These include a floor console concept based on a 3D, real glass center stack and integrated HMI technologies, or smart skin surfaces with a soft fabric feel. In terms of adaptive interiors, YFAI is showcasing instrument panels with consumer focus, personal electronics management, slim air vents, and floor console solutions, designing the next living space for a better life on board.

Further points which prove YFAI’s technological capabilities include lightweight door and instrument panels, the CHyM portfolio, advanced injection molding and EcoCor solutions. With these technologies, the company offers solutions that reduce weight and boost efficiency for vehicles with standard or alternative powertrains. Innovations in decorative trim and lighting, surfaces and skins complete the company’s industry-leading interiors portfolio presented in Frankfurt.

The XiM18 will be officially unveiled in a press conference on September 13, 2017, 11:00-11:25 a.m., at the YFAI booth (hall 5.1, B26).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.